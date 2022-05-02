Manchester United’s players are running out of time to make an impression on incoming coach Erik ten Hag as they host Brentford this evening.

Ten Hag has been appointed as the club’s next permanent manager and will take charge at the end of the season, with Ralf Rangnick having confirmed that he has accepted an offer to become the head coach of Austria.

But United have been on a miserable run of form and have just one Premier League win in six matches.

Thursday’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea ensured United avoided a third straight defeat as they welcome a Brentford side who have enjoyed an excellent first season in the Premier League.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match tonight.

When is Manchester United vs Brentford?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Monday 2 May at Old Trafford.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 7pm. If you're not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Manchester United could welcome back Harry Maguire, Fred, Jesse Lingard and Aaron Wan-Bissaka after they were a few of a number of players to miss the Chelsea match, but Jadon Sancho, Luke Shaw, Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani remain out.

Christian Norgaard and Kristoffer Ajer are available again for Brentford but Ethan Pinnock, Sergi Canos, Frank Onyeka and Saman Ghoddos are all out.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles; Matic, McTominay; Rashford, Fernandes, Elanga; Ronaldo

Brentford: Raya; Roerslev, Ajer, Jansson, Sorensen, Henry; Janlet, Norgaard, Eriksen; Toney, Mbeumo

Odds

Manchester United: 8/11

Draw: 3/1

Brentford: 7/2

Prediction

Manchester United seem to be struggling to find the motivation to finish the season and Brentford, who are always up for the fight, could make it an awkward evening. Manchester United 1-1 Brentford