Manchester United will look to put an end to their recent run of poor form as they host Brentford in the Premier League this evening.

United have won just one of their past six games but avoided a third consecutive defeat after Cristiano Ronaldo salvaged a 1-1 draw at home to Chelsea on Thursday.

The team’s slide has seen them fall away from top-four contention under Ralf Ragnick, who has accepted an offer to become Austria’s next head coach alongside a consultancy role at the club.

It adds to the sense that United’s season is already over ahead of the arrival of Erik ten Hag from Ajax in the summer.

When is Manchester United vs Brentford?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Monday 2 May at Old Trafford.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 7pm. If you're not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Manchester United could welcome back Harry Maguire, Fred, Jesse Lingard and Aaron Wan-Bissaka after they were a few of a number of players to miss the Chelsea match, but Jadon Sancho, Luke Shaw, Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani remain out.

Christian Norgaard and Kristoffer Ajer are available again for Brentford but Ethan Pinnock, Sergi Canos, Frank Onyeka and Saman Ghoddos are all out.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles; Matic, McTominay; Rashford, Fernandes, Elanga; Ronaldo

Brentford: Raya; Roerslev, Ajer, Jansson, Sorensen, Henry; Janlet, Norgaard, Eriksen; Toney, Mbeumo

Odds

Manchester United: 8/11

Draw: 3/1

Brentford: 7/2

Prediction

Manchester United seem to be struggling to find the motivation to finish the season and Brentford, who are always up for the fight, could make it an awkward evening. Manchester United 1-1 Brentford