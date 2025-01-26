Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion LIVE: Women's Super League result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Leigh Sports Village Stadium

Luke Baker
Sunday 26 January 2025 16:45 GMT
Comments
(The FA via Getty Images)

The new Women's Super League marks the start of a new era for reigning champions Chelsea, with long-serving boss Emma Hayes having departed in summer to start a new adventure with the USA Women's team.

Last year they just about did enough to claim the title on goal difference ahead of Manchester City, while Arsenal will again hope to make it a three-horse race for the WSL title. Meanwhile Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham will hope to progress after further rebuilding this summer.

Crystal Palace were promoted to replace Bristol City in the top flight, while on a wider note, the league is now under the management and operation of a new organisation set up to lead women's football towards further growth and progression, with Nikki Doucet overseeing both the WSL and Championship in a new phase for the game.

Follow the live action below as Manchester United face Brighton & Hove Albion today in the WSL:

Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Match ends, Manchester United Women 3, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0.

26 January 2025 20:38

Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Second Half ends, Manchester United Women 3, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0.

26 January 2025 20:38

Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Attempt missed. Hinata Miyazawa (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

26 January 2025 20:37

Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Guro Bergsvand.

26 January 2025 20:37

Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Attempt blocked. Grace Clinton (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

26 January 2025 20:36

Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Foul by Grace Clinton (Manchester United Women).

26 January 2025 20:35

Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Maisie Symonds (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

26 January 2025 20:35

Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Attempt missed. Pauline Bremer (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Nikita Parris.

26 January 2025 20:33

Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Foul by Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United Women).

26 January 2025 20:33

Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Fourth official has announced 5 minutes of added time.

26 January 2025 20:32

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in