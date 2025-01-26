Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion LIVE: Women's Super League result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Leigh Sports Village Stadium
The new Women's Super League marks the start of a new era for reigning champions Chelsea, with long-serving boss Emma Hayes having departed in summer to start a new adventure with the USA Women's team.
Last year they just about did enough to claim the title on goal difference ahead of Manchester City, while Arsenal will again hope to make it a three-horse race for the WSL title. Meanwhile Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham will hope to progress after further rebuilding this summer.
Crystal Palace were promoted to replace Bristol City in the top flight, while on a wider note, the league is now under the management and operation of a new organisation set up to lead women's football towards further growth and progression, with Nikki Doucet overseeing both the WSL and Championship in a new phase for the game.
Follow the live action below as Manchester United face Brighton & Hove Albion today in the WSL:
Match ends, Manchester United Women 3, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0.
Second Half ends, Manchester United Women 3, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0.
Attempt missed. Hinata Miyazawa (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Guro Bergsvand.
Attempt blocked. Grace Clinton (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Grace Clinton (Manchester United Women).
Maisie Symonds (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Pauline Bremer (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Nikita Parris.
Foul by Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United Women).
Fourth official has announced 5 minutes of added time.
