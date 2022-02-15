Brighton travel to Old Trafford on Tuesday evening as they look to strengthen their challenge for a place in European competition next season and derail Manchester United’s challenge for the top four in the process.

The Seagulls are enjoying a fine campaign under Graham Potter and have lost just four times in 23 Premier League fixtures so far this season, leaving them ninth in the table, four points behind Wolverhampton Wanderers in the final Europa Conference League qualifying spot.

United, meanwhile, have drawn their last three fixtures in all competitions, including an eventual penalty shootout defeat to Middlesbrough that saw them knocked out of the FA Cup.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match:

When is Manchester United vs Brighton?

The match takes place at Old Trafford on Tuesday 15 February, and will kick off at 20:15 GMT.

Is Manchester United vs Brighton on TV?

The fixture will not be shown live on TV in the UK. The fixture has been rearranged due to a Covid-19 postponement, and with BT broadcasting UEFA Champions League matches at the same time, cannot be broadcast.

Team news

Jason Sancho looks set to start for Manchester United again after managing a rare goal in the meeting with Southampton last time out.

Brazilian midfielder Fred’s participation is uncertain as he recovers from Covid-19, meaning Paul Pogba could start alongside Scott McTominay in midfield. Edinson Cavani faces a late test on a groin injury, meanwhile.

Brighton have an almost fully fit squad for the trip to Old Trafford, with only midfielder Enock Mwepu ruled out. Yves Bissouma is likely to start after returning from the Africa Cup of Nations, with Graham Potter likely to stick with the four-at-the-back system he has favoured since the middle of the season.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles; McTominay, Pogba; Rashford, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo.

Brighton: Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Webster, Cucurella; Bissouma; Lamptey, Lallana, Moder, Trossard; Maupay.

Odds

Manchester United 7/10

Draw 3/1

Brighton 4/1

Prediction

Both sides have been drawing very often recently, and the same result looks most likely here. Manchester United 1-1 Brighton.