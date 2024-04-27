( Ian Hodgson/PA Wire )

Manchester United take on local rivals and relegation-threatened Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

In their last outing, Erik Ten Hag’s side claimed all three points, but it was a tumultous game against rock-bottom Sheffield United and the Red Devils needed to come from behind twice to claim the 4-2 win.

After that match Manchester United had scored at least two and conceded at least two in their last five matches in all competitions.

Manchester United went into the match battling against Tottenham and Newcastle for the final European places, with too sizeable a gap between themselves and Aston Villa to have a reasonable chance of finishing in the Champions League places.

