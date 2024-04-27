Manchester United vs Burnley LIVE: Premier League latest score and updates as Bruno Fernandes hits woodwork
Follow all the action from Old Trafford
Manchester United take on local rivals and relegation-threatened Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.
In their last outing, Erik Ten Hag’s side claimed all three points, but it was a tumultous game against rock-bottom Sheffield United and the Red Devils needed to come from behind twice to claim the 4-2 win.
After that match Manchester United had scored at least two and conceded at least two in their last five matches in all competitions.
Manchester United went into the match battling against Tottenham and Newcastle for the final European places, with too sizeable a gap between themselves and Aston Villa to have a reasonable chance of finishing in the Champions League places.
Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.
Manchester United vs Burnley
Somehow, a wide-open first half of two halves ends goalless at Old Trafford, as Manchester United and Burnley head down the tunnel still on level terms. After United threatened to open the scoring on several occasions, with the influential Bruno Fernandes striking the goal-frame, before the Clarets bit back, and only some slack finishing and Onana's heroics have kept them from going in front. The visitors' xG stands at 0.84 to their hosts' 0.94, but given how momentum swung so far in their favour, Kompany's relegation battlers may feel they should have a lead to protect. While the live win-probability calculator rates their chances at just 18 per cent, Burnley can be heartened by the manner of their revival.
Manchester United vs Burnley
HALF-TIME: MANCHESTER UNITED 0-0 BURNLEY
Manchester United vs Burnley
Bruun Larsen fires his free-kick straight at Onana - the hosts' star man in this first half - and that will be the final act before half-time.
Manchester United vs Burnley
In the first of at least two minutes added for stoppages, Burnley are back on the ball in United's defensive third. Bruun Larsen draws a foul from Casemiro, so the Clarets can take one more crack at opening the scoring from a 25-yard free-kick.
Manchester United vs Burnley
Having been caught by Antony in a midfield tackle, Vitinho stays down and will require treatment from the medics. Kompany takes the chance to discuss matters with Berge on the touchline, before Vitinho finally sits up and prepares to resume his role in defence.
Manchester United vs Burnley
Yellow Card Antony Matheus dos Santos
Manchester United vs Burnley
First, Assignon blocks Garnacho's first strike at goal from 12 yards out, then the young winger fires a follow-up into the side-netting from a tight angle on the left. That came at the end of a nice move involving Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes, as United finally escape Burnley's siege.
Manchester United vs Burnley
Yellow Card Wilson Serge Eric Odobert
Manchester United vs Burnley
SAVE! Onana saves his side once again. Berge slips through a lovely ball for Foster to take into his stride just outside the area, but the latter is denied by United's advancing goalkeeper as he tries to find the bottom-right corner! He really should have scored!
Manchester United vs Burnley
Over the past 10 minutes, Burnley have had 67 per cent of the ball, as they've managed to turn this game on its head. They were firmly on the back foot for over nearly half an hour, but they now look likeliest to score before the break.
