Is Manchester United vs Burnley on TV tonight? Kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture
Injuries and positive Covid tests have meant both Manchester United and Burnley have had matches called off recently, but they are both back in action at Old Trafford tonight.
The Red Devils were fairly dismal against Newcastle in a 1-1 draw just a couple of days ago and now face the team level on points with the Magpies in the relegation zone.
As for the Clarets, they are still searching for just a second win of the Premier League season and haven’t scored since the third week of November.
Sean Dyche will be hoping Maxwel Cornet is fully fit after a very impressive debut season at Turf Moor so far.
When is the game?
The match kicks off at 8:15pm GMT on Thursday, 30 December at Old Trafford.
Where can I watch it?
Like all the midweek games in this round of fixtures, the match will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video across all mobile devices with the Prime Video app and the desktop website. It is not scheduled for broadcast on any terrestrial or satellite TV channel, but can be watched on TVs compatible with the Prime Video app or through Apple TV, Chromecast and other plug-ins.
If you're not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.
What is the team news?
Bruno Fernandes is suspended after a fifth yellow card, with Paul Pogba out injured and Scott McTominay likely to join him. Victor Lindelof has Covid but Eric Bailly could play after returning to his club before another departure for the AFCON.
Dale Stephens may miss out with Covid for the Clarets, but there are few other concerns aside from Ashley Barnes’ injury.
Predicted line-ups
MNU - De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw, Matic, Fred, Van de Beek, Sancho, Ronaldo, Cavani
BUR - Pope, Lowton, Mee, Tarkowski, Taylor, Gudmundsson, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil, Cornet, Wood
Odds
United 5/12
Draw 17/4
Burnley 43/5
Prediction
On home soil we can expect a response from United, at least in terms of more energy and shots on goal if not necessarily in a hugely improved all-round performance. If they find the breakthrough they’ll surely go on to win, with the Clarets still struggling for goals of their own. United 2-1 Burnley.
