Manchester United had ups and downs in the Champions League group stage but were already assured of top spot before the last fixture.

From Cristiano Ronaldo’s late, late winners to a host of faces getting a much-needed run-out under Ralf Rangnick against Young Boys in the sixth game, it was ultimately a success for the Red Devils across the first three months of the season in Europe.

The tests will get much tougher from here out, though, and the next two months will be about getting a real system in place under the interim boss to be competitive in the knock-outs.

Last year United failed to reach this stage, finishing third in their group before going on to reach and lose the Europa League final.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the draw.

When is the Champions League knockout draw?

It will take place on Monday 13 December. The draw ceremony will start at 11am GMT.

When does the round of 16 take place?

First legs: February 15-16, 22-23

Second legs: March 8-9, 15-16

How did Man United reach the knockouts?

In comfort, ultimately. Three different bosses took charge of the six games and United won three to top the group by a point.

Which clubs are in the last 16?

Group winners: Ajax, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Liverpool, Lille, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid

Group runners-up: Atletico Madrid, Benfica, Chelsea, Inter, Paris Saint-Germain, RB Salzburg, Sporting CP, Villarreal

Which teams can United face?

As one of the seeded sides, they will face a runner-up from outside of their initial group - while country protection is also in place so no fellow Premier League sides can be drawn together.

United can therefore play any from: Atletico Madrid (ESP), Benfica (POR), Inter Milan (ITA), PSG (FRA), RB Salzburg (AUT), Sporting CP (POR)

Who are the favourites?

Manchester City - 3/1

Bayern Munich - 4/1

Liverpool - 5/1

PSG - 7/1

Chelsea - 8/1

Ajax 14/1

Manchester United - 14/1

Real Madrid - 16/1

Juventus 28/1

Atletico Madrid 33/1

Inter Milan 50/1

Villarreal 150/1

Lille 150/1

Benfica 200/1

Salzburg 250/1

Sporting 250/1