Manchester United vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Old Trafford
Follow live coverage as Manchester United face Chelsea today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Liverpool look to fend off competition from Arsenal, Manchester City and more.
The race for the Champions League places should also be a compelling battle, with a fifth place possible for English teams. Manchester United’s latest rebuild under Ruben Amorim sets expectations high once more after a dismal season last time out.
Meanwhile, it’s Burnley, Leeds United and Sunderland who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:
Manchester United vs Chelsea
Chelsea have now conceded four first-half goals in five games, only Wolverhampton Wanderers (nine) allowing more in the Premier League this season.
Manchester United vs Chelsea
Maguire is the second Manchester United player to register their first assist of the season today, squaring a pass for Casemiro to finish at the far post!
Manchester United vs Chelsea
CASEMIRO DOUBLES MANCHESTER UNITED’S LEAD! 2-0! Mbeumo and Fernandes work a corner-kick short to Mazraoui, whose cross to the back post from a central position finds a jumping Dorgu. The wing-back squares it but doesn’t manage to find a team-mate because of James, who whacks the ball straight up in an attempt to clear it - causing a queue to win the ball in the air. Maguire gets a telling touch, nodding it across the face of goal for Casemiro, who pops up and prods a close-range finish past a sprawling Jorgensen to make it 2-0!
Manchester United vs Chelsea
Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 12 Premier League home games against Chelsea (five wins and seven draws) since a 0-1 defeat in May 2013. Indeed, Chelsea’s win rate of 18 per cent at Old Trafford in the Premier League (six wins in 33 attempts) is their lowest away to any side they have visited 10 or more times in the competition.
Manchester United vs Chelsea
Mbeumo dribbles inside ahead of Cucurella with close control before stepping back to play a cross towards the penalty spot for Sesko, which is intercepted by a stooping Tosin.
Manchester United vs Chelsea
Chelsea's three substitutions in 21 minutes is the fastest any team has made three substitutions in a Premier League match.
Manchester United vs Chelsea
Fernandes lays a free-kick off to Mbeumo on the right wing, giving the forward time and space to step inside, but his eventual left-footed cross is put right into the awaiting arms of Jorgensen.
Manchester United vs Chelsea
Fernandes breaks the lines with a lovely pass through the midfield and out to the left for the run of Amad, whose progress is halted immediately by a perfectly timed sliding challenge by Fofana. The defender had to get it right in that situation, sliding in from slightly behind the forward, and he did - getting just enough of the ball to put it out of play for a throw.
Manchester United vs Chelsea
Fernandes’ goal is his 100th for Manchester United across all competitions, in his 200th appearance for the club in the Premier League. He becomes the fifth player to score for Manchester United on his 200th cap - after Denis Irwin, Phil Neville, Wayne Rooney and Antonio Valencia.
Manchester United vs Chelsea
Cucurella stays on the ground after losing an aerial duel to Mazraoui but after initially letting play continue, the referee stops the match for a head injury. The medical staff are on to the pitch to look at the full-back, who banged his head as he fell to the ground, with Maresca hoping he won’t be forced into a fourth first-half alteration.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments