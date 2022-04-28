Manchester United host Chelsea on Thursday in the Premier League where they will hope to boost their top four chances.

United’s loss to Arsenal last Saturday put a dent in their Champions League hopes but all isn’t lost - as long as they find winning form. The club have also had to adapt as their fixture against Chelsea was originally scheduled for 15 May but it had to be moved after the Blues booked their spot in the FA Cup final.

Speaking on the alteration, Rangnick told the club website: “The fact that the Chelsea game was changed from the original fixture is something I didn’t think could happen.

“Normally in Germany, the last two games of the season have to be played on the very same day and with the same kick-off time. Obviously it’s different here.“For us it’s not good because we have a number of injured players so it would have been better for the Chelsea game to be played two weeks later when it was originally planned. But anyway we have to deal with it and hopefully by then we have two or three of those injured players available again.”

But who has been selected and how can fans watch? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 7,45pm on Thursday, 28 April at Old Trafford.

How can I watch?

The fixture will be live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Subscribers can also stream the game on the Sky Go app.

Team news

Harry Maguire, Fred and Jadon Sancho are all unavailable for Manchester United, while Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani and Luke Shaw remain out and Aaron Wan-Bissaka is a doubt.

Antonio Rudiger and Reece James are expected to be back in the squad but Mateo Kovacic, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ben Chilwell are out. Andreas Christensen is a doubt after missing the match against West Ham with illness.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Lindelof, Telles; Matic, McTominay; Lingard, Fernandes, Rashford; Ronaldo.

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Loftus-Cheek, Kante, Alonso; Mount; Havertz, Werner.

Prediction

Results may not have gone Chelsea’s way of late in the league but their position in the table and form should be enough to see them overcome United at Old Trafford. Ralf Rangnick’s side do have the home advantage but they are struggling and so the Blues will capitalise on their lack of cohesion. Manchester United 1-3 Chelsea.