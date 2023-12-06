Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

With both clubs in mixed form this season, Manchester United and Chelsea will be eyeing a morale-boosting win as the pair meet in midweek Premier League action.

Defeat to Newcastle on Saturday was the Old Trafford club’s fifth of the season, with pressure again appearing to build on Erik ten Hag with reports that the Dutchman may have lost the dressing room.

His selection will therefore be of interest as Chelsea come to town.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side have endured their own struggles this season, and currently sit three places and five points behind their opponents.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the clash at Old Trafford.

When is Manchester United vs Chelsea?

Manchester United vs Chelsea is due to kick off at 8.15pm GMT on Wednesday 6 December at Old Trafford.

How can I watch it?

This fixture will be streamed live by Amazon Prime Video, with every single one of this midweek round of games shown on this platform.

Team news

Jonny Evans, Christian Eriksen, Amad Diallo and Mason Mount all have injuries and are unliekly to feature though they are recovering well. Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia and Casemiro are definitely still sidelined for Manchester United.

Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher is banned after being shown a second yellow card in the 3-2 victory over Brighton. Ben Chilwell, Wesley Fofana, Trevoh Chalobah and Carney Chukwuemeka are injured but Reece James and Marc Cucurella are back from their suspensions.

Malo Gusto, Romeo Lavia and Christopher Nkunku could all be available as well.

Predicted line-ups

Man Utd XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw; Amrabat, McTominay; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Rashford

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Disasi, Thiago Silva, Badiashile, Colwill; Caicedo, Fernandez; Palmer, Maatsen, Sterling; Jackson

Prediction

It is a good time for the teams to meet as both are struggling for consistency and form meaning there will be chances created at either end. Manchester United’s forward line aren’t firing but they tend to draw inspiration from the Old Trafford crowd and should score against the Blues. Chelsea will be hoping the experience of Raheem Sterling comes into play and if he can link up the rest of the forward line they should get a few good shots in at Andre Onana.

Manchester United 2-2 Chelsea.