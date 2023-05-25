Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester United need only a point to make certain of Champions League qualification as they host Chelsea.

Erik ten Hag’s side have already won the Carabao Cup this year, and a win or draw would be enough to ensure the club finish ahead of Liverpool in the Premier League’s top four.

It would continue a promising first season under the Dutchman, with another trip to Wembley for the FA Cup final still to come.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are certain to finish in the bottom half with Frank Lampard’s time in interim charge almost at an end.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Manchester United vs Chelsea?

Manchester United vs Chelsea is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Thursday 25 May at Old Trafford in Manchester.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage on the channels from 7pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via Sky Go.

Team news

Marcus Rashford missed Manchester United’s win against Bournemouth due to illness, but has been back in training and could return to the matchday squad. Lisandro Martinez, Marcel Sabitzer and Donny van de Beek will all miss the club’s remaining business this season.

Chelsea are rather limping to the end of a difficult season, with Benoit Badiashile needing groin surgery and added to a significant injury list. Ben Chilwell, Marc Cucurella, Mateo Kovacic and Mason Mount are all thought to be doubts, with Reece James and N’Golo Kante two regular starters certainly sidelined.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Lindelof, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford.

Chelsea XI: Kepa; Chalobah, Silva, Fofana; Azpilicueta, Fernandez, Gallagher, Loftus-Cheek, Hall; Havertz, Sterling.

Odds

Manchester United win 4/6

Draw 7/2

Chelsea win 17/4

Prediction

Manchester United secure a top four finish with a home win.Manchester United 2-1 Chelsea