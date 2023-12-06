Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Manchester United host Chelsea on Wednesday night looking to get back to winning ways in the Premier League after a stumble at St. James’ Park. Erik ten Hag’s men lost 1-0 to Newcastle on Sunday as Anthony Gordon’s second half strike took the Magpies ahead of United in the table.

That defeat continued the Red Devils’ recent trends of losing away from home and in big games but they’re at home for the visit of Mauricio Pochettino’s struggling Blues which should provide some stability. A victory would also quiet some of the displeasure being voiced about United’s rag-tag season.

Chelsea, meanwhile, overcame a Conor Gallagher red card to earn themselves a 3-2 victory over Brighton at the weekend, a result which Pochettino believes ‘showed the character’ of his team.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the clash at Villa Park.

When is Manchester United vs Chelsea?

Manchester United vs Chelsea is due to kick off at 8.15pm GMT on Wednesday 6 December at Old Trafford.

How can I watch it?

This fixture will be streamed live by Amazon Prime Video, with every single one of this midweek round of games shown on this platform.

If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Team news

Jonny Evans, Christian Eriksen, Amad Diallo and Mason Mount all have injuries and are unliekly to feature though they are recovering well. Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia and Casemiro are definitely still sidelined for Manchester United.

Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher is banned after being shown a second yellow card in the 3-2 victory over Brighton. Ben Chilwell, Wesley Fofana, Trevoh Chalobah and Carney Chukwuemeka are injured but Reece James and Marc Cucurella are back from their suspensions.

Malo Gusto, Romeo Lavia and Christopher Nkunku could all be available as well.

Predicted line-ups

Man Utd XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw; Amrabat, McTominay; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Rashford

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Disasi, Thiago Silva, Badiashile, Colwill; Caicedo, Fernandez; Palmer, Maatsen, Sterling; Jackson

Odds

Man Utd win 13/8

Draw 15/4

Chelsea win 5/4

Get all the latest football betting sites offers here.

Prediction

It is a good time for the teams to meet as both are struggling for consistency and form meaning there will be chances created at either end. Manchester United’s forward line aren’t firing but they tend to draw inspiration from the Old Trafford crowd and should score against the Blues. Chelsea will be hoping the experience of Raheem Sterling comes into play and if he can link up the rest of the forward line they should get a few good shots in at Andre Onana.

Manchester United 2-2 Chelsea.