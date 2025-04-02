A post-mortem of any Manchester United defeat throws up a whole host of ailments of which there is no clear panacea.
Yet, one common deficiency appears time and again, week after week. Only this time, it took a forward deemed not good enough to really emphasise the point.
Anthony Elanga’s fifth-minute winner, having ran 85 metres, mostly unchallenged, will garner all the headlines, for good reason, as Nottingham Forest took another giant leap towards returning to European football's top table for the first time in 45 years with victory over a beleaguered United.
But it is what his former employers didn’t do that deserves as much scrutiny.
Having 24 shots at goal suggests United carried a substantial goal threat at the City Ground. The fact Matz Sels finished the encounter without having had to make a single save of note, however, tells you all you need to know about the quality of those efforts at goal.
All of which were in stark contrast to Elanga’s superb solo strike. What United could do with a forward of his ilk right now.
Following their 3-2 win at Old Trafford in December, Forest came into the Tuesday's contest looking to complete their first league double over United since 1991-92 under Brian Clough.
They were soon on their way to achieving such a feat as Elanga, sold by United for just £15m to make way for the third most expensive purchase in Premier League history – Real Betis loanee Antony - made his former club pay for some slack defending, as Forest scored the opening goal of a Premier League match for the 23rd time this term – more than any other side.
In contrast, only Leicester City have conceded the opening goal in more matches among all Premier League sides than United in all competitions.
United did respond well to falling behind, with Diogo Dalot’s header coming out off the crossbar as the visitors pressed for a leveller.
Rasmus Hojlund, fresh from breaking his 22-hour goal drought against Leicester City last time out, was summoned for a second-half reshuffle.
United, however, remained toothless in attack. Time and again Alejandro Garnacho would carry the attack to Forest before making the wrong decision or just shooting at goal for the sake of it.
Time and again Joshua Zirkzee, one of the rare bright sparks in attack for United of late, had nobody to pass to. Hojlund tried to make an impact, but looked very much a striker who needs more than a solitary goal to revive his fortunes.
And the decision to use Harry Maguire as an emergency striker epitomised how United have become toothless in front of goal. The move did lead to sheer panic in the Forest box as Maguire came dangerously close to rescuing a point deep into stoppage time.
But while Ruben Amorim might value the England centre-back’s heading prowess, the desperate move underlines the current situation at Old Trafford.
It was as comfortable an evening as a Forest team who had been taken to extra time at the weekend could have hoped for.
The decision to sell Elanga cannot be judged as foolish, even with hindsight. United had to sell a player that, at the time, they deemed surplus to requirements, given they have been guilty of hanging onto players for too long and losing them for nothing.
The issue is how that money was reinvested into the squad. Especially in attack. How Ineos tackle the club’s woeful recruitment record, in this area of the pitch in particular, will make or break their tenure.
“You’re not famous anymore” came from all corners of the ground upon the final whistle. This excuse for a United side could not be any further from their former grandeur than they are now. The Europa League is their only hope of salvaging anything from what continues to be a miserable campaign.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments