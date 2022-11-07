Manchester United draw Barcelona in blockbuster Europa League play-off
Cristiano Ronaldo will return to the Nou Camp to face his old rivals
Manchester United will face Barcelona in a blockbuster Europa League play-off tie that will see Cristiano Ronaldo return to the Nou Camp to face his old rivals.
Erik ten Hag’s side finished second in their Europa League group, narrowly missing out on top spot to Real Sociedad despite a 1-0 win in Spain on the final matchday - meaning United would have to face one of the teams who dropped out from the Champions League group stages.
Barcelona finished third behind Bayern Munich and Inter Milan in the Champions League’s group of death and, after dropping down to the Europa League for the second season in a row, the play-off draw sets up a huge clash between former European Cup final opponents.
United’s last meeting with Barcelona was in the 2018/19 Champions League quarter-finals, with the Catalan side winning 4-0 on aggregate, but their two previous matches were in the 2011 and 2009 Champions League finals.
Ronaldo scored 20 goals against Barcelona during his spell with their arch rivals Real Madrid, and is set to receive a hostile reception upon his first return to the Nou Camp in front of fans.
Barcelona, who are managed by Xavi, are currently top of LaLiga ahead of defending champions Madrid but were dealt a devastating blow when they were knocked out of the Champions League following heavy spending in the summer.
United, meanwhile, are fifth in the Premier League and have also been inconsistent in Ten Hag’s first season in charge.
The Europa League play-offs will be held over two legs, with matches played on 16 and 23 February. United will travel to the Nou Camp in the first leg, before hosting Barcelona at Old Trafford in the return fixture. Liverpool will also be hosting Real Madrid at Anfield in the Champions League last 16 that month.
Europa League play-off draw
Barcelona vs Manchester United
Juventus vs Nantes
Sporting CP vs FC Midtjylland
Shakhtar Donestsk vs Rennes
Ajax vs Union Berlin
Bayer Leverkusen vs Monaco
Sevilla vs PSV Eindhoven
RB Salzburg vs Roma
