Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Manchester United draw Barcelona in blockbuster Europa League play-off

Cristiano Ronaldo will return to the Nou Camp to face his old rivals

Jamie Braidwood
Monday 07 November 2022 12:35
Comments
<p>Cristiano Ronaldo scored 20 goals against Barcelona during his spell at Real Madrid </p>

Cristiano Ronaldo scored 20 goals against Barcelona during his spell at Real Madrid

(Getty Images)

Manchester United will face Barcelona in a blockbuster Europa League play-off tie that will see Cristiano Ronaldo return to the Nou Camp to face his old rivals.

Erik ten Hag’s side finished second in their Europa League group, narrowly missing out on top spot to Real Sociedad despite a 1-0 win in Spain on the final matchday - meaning United would have to face one of the teams who dropped out from the Champions League group stages.

Barcelona finished third behind Bayern Munich and Inter Milan in the Champions League’s group of death and, after dropping down to the Europa League for the second season in a row, the play-off draw sets up a huge clash between former European Cup final opponents.

United’s last meeting with Barcelona was in the 2018/19 Champions League quarter-finals, with the Catalan side winning 4-0 on aggregate, but their two previous matches were in the 2011 and 2009 Champions League finals.

Ronaldo scored 20 goals against Barcelona during his spell with their arch rivals Real Madrid, and is set to receive a hostile reception upon his first return to the Nou Camp in front of fans.

Recommended

Barcelona, who are managed by Xavi, are currently top of LaLiga ahead of defending champions Madrid but were dealt a devastating blow when they were knocked out of the Champions League following heavy spending in the summer.

United, meanwhile, are fifth in the Premier League and have also been inconsistent in Ten Hag’s first season in charge.

Ronaldo returns to the Nou Camp

(Getty Images)

The Europa League play-offs will be held over two legs, with matches played on 16 and 23 February. United will travel to the Nou Camp in the first leg, before hosting Barcelona at Old Trafford in the return fixture. Liverpool will also be hosting Real Madrid at Anfield in the Champions League last 16 that month.

Europa League play-off draw

Barcelona vs Manchester United

Juventus vs Nantes

Sporting CP vs FC Midtjylland

Shakhtar Donestsk vs Rennes

Ajax vs Union Berlin

Bayer Leverkusen vs Monaco

Recommended

Sevilla vs PSV Eindhoven

RB Salzburg vs Roma

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in