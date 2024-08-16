Manchester United vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups with Matthijs de Ligt set for debut
Erik ten Hag’s side aim to get off to the best possible start as they look to
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
Manchester United host Fulham at Old Trafford in the opening game of the 2024/25 Premier League season, with plenty of questions still hanging over Erik ten Hag. The Dutchman is looking to justify the board’s decision to keep him on as manager, though a loss in the Community Shield to Manchester City was not a good first step in trying to do so.
The Red Devils have signed Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui since that loss, but questions remain over transfer targets and whether this window has been good enough to fix some of the glaring problems at the club. And Fulham have had a similarly mixed preseason, losing talismanic midfielder Joao Palhinha to Bayern Munich but signing Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe for a club record fee.
The Cottagers should certainly have enough talent to stay in the top flight, but can Marco Silva improve on last season’s 13th-placed finish? Follow all the action from Old Trafford with our live blog below:
Team news
Tonight, Fulham play their first competitive match since losing Joao Palhinha to Bayern Munich. The Portuguese signed for a fee of around £45m, and Fulham responded by later signing Emile Smith Rowe for a club record fee of £27m plus add-ons.
Earlier in the window, the club brought back Ryan Sessegnon from Spurs, and added centre-back Jorge Cuenca from Villarreal. Both players, as well as Smith Rowe, are in contention to start tonight.
It remains to be seen who’ll start up front for the Cottagers, with Raul Jimenez in contention but Rodrigo Muniz expected to get the nod.
Expect to see plenty of the same faces we saw last season too, with Andreas Pereira, Adama Traore and Bernd Leno all keeping their places in the starting eleven.
Team news
Manchester United have already picked up a host of injuries in pre-season, including their biggest summer signing so far Leny Yoro, who has undergone surgery and is expected to miss three months. Rasmus Hojlund also sustained an injury and will miss six weeks, while Luke Shaw missed the Community Shield.
The club have since signed defenders Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui, who are both in line to make their debuts on Friday evening, while we may also see the first of Dutchman Joshua Zirkzee in a United shirt.
Usual starters including Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Marcus Rashford, Diogo Dalot and Lisandro Martinez should keep their places from the Community Shield, while Amad Diallo should have done enough for a starting berth despite Alejandro Garnacho’s goal last week.
Manchester United host Fulham in the opening match of the 2024/25 Premier League season on Friday.
Erik ten Hag’s side had a disappointing season last time around, finishing in eighth place, and only qualifying for Europe because they won the FA Cup.
Their goal difference was lower than any team placed above them and they conceded 58 goals during the season, while only scoring 57.
United have made some key backroom acquisitions over the summer,including Ruud van Nistelrooy, sporting director Dan Ashworth and technical director Jason Wilcox.
It will be the first full season since Sir Jim Ratcliffe acquired a stake in the club and there are high expectations set.
Meanwhile Marco Silva’s Fulham side look to improve on their 13th-placed finish last season, though they sold talismanic midfielder Joao Palhinha earlier in the summer.
The signings of Emile Smith Rowe, Ryan Sessegnon and Villarreal’s Jorge Cuenca have helped replenish the squad, but it remains to be seen whether Silva can get a new look squad to gel properly.
Man Utd vs Fulham LIVE
Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the first match of the Premier League season!
Manchester United take on Fulham at Old Trafford at 8pm, and we’ll have all the build-up, team news and match coverage right here.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments