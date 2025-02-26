Manchester United vs Ipswich Town LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Follow live coverage as Manchester United face Ipswich Town today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.
The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will be chasing Pep Guardiola's side, but just as fascinating will be the race for Champions League places, with more teams than ever before having designs on top-four finishes. Chelsea remain big-spending, Manchester United's latest rebuild continues and both Tottenham and Newcastle will expect improvements this year - yet it was Aston Villa who snared fourth last term.
Meanwhile, it's Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:
Manchester United ended a run of three consecutive Premier League home losses with a gutsy 3-2 victory over Ipswich Town in a chaotic game at Old Trafford. United got off to the worst possible start when, in the fourth minute, Onana and Dorgu got their lines crossed, resulting in the defender passing the ball past the on-rushing keeper to gift Philogene the easiest goal he will ever score, which helped them to an xG (expected goal) of 1.42, which almost doubled United’s 0.72. Amorim’s men rallied, however, with Fernandes right at the heart of it. It was his dangerous free kick that was turned into the Ipswich net by Morsey in the 22nd minute, and he had a hand in his side’s second goal four minutes later. Ipswich failed to deal with his corner, and the ball eventually found its way to a falling De Ligt, who smashed it into the roof of the net from all of two yards out. Dorgu was sent off for a poor tackle on Hutchinson two minutes before the break, and the sides went in level after Onana, again, let in a very easy goal to Philogene. With 10 men, United persevered and quickly retook the lead in the 47th minute with a bullet header from Maguire, which again came via a corner from Fernandes. They held out relatively comfortably from here to earn a precious three points that draws them level with Spurs. As for Ipswich, it’s now eight games without a win and an immediate return to the Championship is starting to feel inevitable.
