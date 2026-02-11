Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s ‘UK colonised by immigrants’ claim branded ‘disgraceful’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s claim that the “UK has been colonised by immigrants” has been described as “disgraceful” by football’s leading anti-discrimination organisation.

The billionaire, who is founder and chairman of one of the world’s largest chemical companies, Ineos, said in an interview with Sky News that politicians needed to “do some difficult things with the UK to get it back on track”.

The 73-year-old also used the interview to defend “difficult” decisions taken at United since acquiring a stake in the club two years ago.

But it is his comments on immigration, which included the claim that the UK population has swelled by 12 million since 2020, that have drawn a strong reaction from Kick It Out, who said in a statement given to the Press Association: “Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s comments are disgraceful and deeply divisive at a time when football does so much to bring communities together.

“In addition to the inaccurate figures mentioned, it’s worth reminding him that Manchester United has a diverse fan base and plays in a city whose cultural history has been enriched by immigrants.

“This type of language and leadership has no place in English football, and we believe most fans will feel the same.”

Ratcliffe said in the interview with Sky News: “You can’t have an economy with nine million people on benefits and huge levels of immigrants coming in.

“I mean, the UK is being colonised. It’s costing too much money. The UK has been colonised by immigrants.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer called the comments “offensive and wrong” and has called on Ratcliffe to apologise.

The billionaire, who also described the Reform UK leader Nigel Farage as an “intelligent man” with “good intentions”, bought a minority share in United in late 2023 and his Ineos group has since taken control of football operations.

He has presided over a variety of contentious changes since becoming part of the ownership, with ticket pricing and availability causing particular anger among United fans.

A protest against the club’s owners – including towards Ratcliffe as well as the majority owner the Glazer family – took place before Manchester United’s recent home game against Fulham.

Ratcliffe has made a string of controversial cuts during his two years at Old Trafford, as well as sacking two managers in that period, Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim.

“I’ve seen quite a bit of this at the football club,” he said.

“If you do difficult things, which we felt that we had to do at Manchester United… we felt like they were the right things to do. But you do become very unpopular for a while.

“Well, I’ve been very unpopular at Manchester United because we’ve made lots of changes. But for the better, in my view.

“And I think we’re beginning to see some evidence in the football club that that’s beginning to pay off.”

Manchester United have been contacted for comment by PA.