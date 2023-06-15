Manchester United’s new kit has leaked and everyone is making the same joke

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester United’s new red-rose kit design has split opinion on social media, and everyone is making the same joke.

United’s home kit for the 2023/24 season was leaked online this week. If accurate then the manufacturer, Adidas, appears to have ditched last year’s white fold-down collar in favour of sharp black trim, while the shirt sponsor – German computer software company Team Viewer – looks to have grown in size too.

But the most striking element is the red-rose motif covering the shirt, a nod to Lancastrian history.

There were mixed responses online, with some fans delighted. “For once we’ve had two beautiful home kits in a row and this one is more beautiful than the previous one,” one fan wrote. “Adidas finally giving us proper designs.”

Another tweeted: “This absolute fire and the red roses too have history about them , such a beautiful kit . addidas outdone themselves on this one.”

However, plenty of United supporters were disappointed, particularly taking issue with the large font of the shirt’s sponsor.

“ewwwww tht sponsor,” wrote one. “Sponsors ruins it but still a decent shirt,” tweeted another.

Another fan added: “Wtf is that pattern? Ruined it.”

But for many, the rose patten reminded them of a particular Marvel superhero.

“Who’s playing Peter Parker?’ one person on Twitter joked, while others dropped Spider-Man memes and gifs in the comments.

Erik ten Hag’s team could do with some of Spider-Man’s superhuman speed and strength as they try to close the 14-point gap to the all-conquering treble-winners Manchester City next season.

United’s campaign will begin at home against Wolverhampton Wanderers, after the fixtures were released by the Premier League for the 2023/24 season.