Manchester United and Leeds United have both condemned offensive chanting at Elland Road during their Premier League match this afternoon.

Both sets of supporters could be heard provoking each other throughout Manchester United’s 2-0 victory, making reference to historic tragedies.

Manchester United supporters could be heard referencing two Leeds supporters killed in Turkey in 2000 ahead of the Whites’ Uefa Cup semi-final tie against Galatasaray.

While the home fans mentioned the Munich air disaster from 1958, which resulted in 23 fatalities after an aircraft carrying the Manchester United football team crashed.

A joint-club statement read: “Both clubs strongly condemn chanting from both sets of fans regarding historic tragedies at today’s game.

“Such behaviour is completely unacceptable and we will continue to work together with our respective fan groups and the Premier League and other authorities on eradicating it from football.”

While the Premier League added: “The Premier League condemns the chanting heard during today’s match between Leeds United and Manchester United. The League is treating the issue of tragedy chanting as a priority and as a matter of urgency.”