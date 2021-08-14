The Premier League season’s opening weekend sees a big rivalry already, with Manchester United hosting Leeds United at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team have prepared for the new campaign by adding Jadon Sancho to the squad after a year-long chase for the England winger, while Raphael Varane is set to join him in the team sooner or later after moving from Real Madrid.

Leeds have added Junior Firpo to their squad, but the real bonus is manager Marcelo Bielsa renewing his contract for another year.

This clash was goal-laden last year as Man United ran out 6-2 winners, but Leeds produced several big performances to beat the likes of Man City and won’t be concerned at defeats along the way.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the first huge match of the 2021/22 league season.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 12:30pm at Old Trafford, on Saturday 14 August 2021.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

United will be without Marcus Rashford and Alex Telles at the start of the season, with the former still recovering from a shoulder issue and the latter injured in pre-season. Dean Henderson is unlikely to feature, while there are doubts over Edinson Cavani and Jadon Sancho.

Leeds are still a couple of weeks away from being able to call upon Diego Llorente at full fitness, while Junior Firpo is also a doubt to make his full debut.

Predicted line-ups

MUN - De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Matic, Pogba; Greenwood, Fernandes, James; Martial

LEE - Meslier; Ayling, Struijk, Cooper, Dallas; Koch; Raphinha, Rodrigo, Klich, Harrison; Bamford

Odds

Man United 7/12

Draw 39/11

Leeds 27/5

Prediction

The home crowd are back and that could make a difference in many matches early on this term, while Solskjaer will also want his side to throw down an early marker of their title credentials. Man United 3-1 Leeds.