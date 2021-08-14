A new season starts with a rivalry clash at Old Trafford as Leeds United head to Manchester United in the first round of games in the Premier League.

United ended last season second in the league and runners-up in the Europa League, so will be looking to take the final steps to winning silverware this term after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer signed a contract extension.

For Leeds, a top-half finish capped a remarkable return to the top flight last term and they too will be looking to build on that relative success, with Marcelo Bielsa signing his usual one-year deal on the eve of the campaign.

Jadon Sancho and Junior Firpo are among the few new arrivals for these two clubs this summer, though neither seem likely to start just yet.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the first huge match of the 2021/22 league season.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 12:30pm at Old Trafford, on Saturday 14 August 2021.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

United will be without Marcus Rashford and Alex Telles at the start of the season, with the former still recovering from a shoulder issue and the latter injured in pre-season. Dean Henderson is unlikely to feature, while there are doubts over Edinson Cavani and Jadon Sancho.

Leeds are still a couple of weeks away from being able to call upon Diego Llorente at full fitness, while Junior Firpo is also a doubt to make his full debut.

Predicted line-ups

MUN - De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Matic, Pogba; Greenwood, Fernandes, James; Martial

LEE - Meslier; Ayling, Struijk, Cooper, Dallas; Koch; Raphinha, Rodrigo, Klich, Harrison; Bamford

Odds

Man United 7/12

Draw 39/11

Leeds 27/5

Prediction

The home crowd are back and that could make a difference in many matches early on this term, while Solskjaer will also want his side to throw down an early marker of their title credentials. Man United 3-1 Leeds.