Leeds United head into tonight’s match against Manchester United having sacked managerJesse Marsch after a run of just two wins from their last 17 Premier League games. They sit 17th in the table and are avoiding the relegation zone on goal difference only.

Tonight’s clash is the first of two consecutive encounters between the teams who are fighting at either end of the table. Leeds are hoping to avoid the drop zone whilst Man Utd look to close the gap on league leaders Arsenal.

Erik ten Hag’s men will draw level on points with second placed Manchester City if they continue their 13-match winning run at home and defeat the Whites at Old Trafford tonight.

However, they’ll have to do so without influential midfielder Casemiro who is serving a three-match suspension following a red card against Crystal Palace last time out.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League fixture:

When is the match?

Manchester United face Leeds on Wednesday 8 February, with kick off at 8pm GMT.

How can I follow the game?

The fixture won’t be shown live on TV in the UK, but you can follow The Independent’s live blog coverage for all the build-up and match action from 6pm.

What is the team news?

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro is suspended for three matches following a red card against Crystal Palace on Saturday. Marcel Sabitzer made his United debut against the Eagles and could earn a first start in Casemiros’s absence.

Erik ten Hag ruled Antony, Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial out of the clash, but Diogo Dalot featured in the matchday squad at the weekend and could be in line for a start. Donny van de Beek and Christian Eriksen remain long-term absentees.

As for Leeds, forward Rodrigo has been sidelined for six to eight weeks after an ankle injury he sustained last month.

Stuart Dallas is recovering from an ongoing thigh injury, but Robin Koch should be available to return after serving a one-match suspension during the 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Predicted line-ups

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Fred, Sabitzer, Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford, Weghorst

Leeds XI: Meslier, Ayling, Cooper, Wober, Struijk, Adams, Roca, Sinisterra, Harrison, Gnonto, Bamford

Why is Manchester United vs Leeds not on TV?

The match was not scheduled to be on TV before it was postponed and therefore is unable to be shown now, even though it has been rescheduled.

Manchester United vs Leeds United was originally meant to be played on Saturday 17 September at 3pm but was then moved to Sunday 18 September due to the Old Trafford club’s involvement in the Europa League.

The match was then postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. All fixtures scheduled on the weekend of 10-11 September were postponed, with a further three also called off the following weekend due to policing issues - including Manchester United vs Leeds United. It is a category one fixture for the police, so it required additional policing that was unavailable due to the Queen’s funeral taking place that weekend.

A new date of Wednesday 8 February was eventually confirmed after both Manchester United and Leeds United advanced to the fifth round of the FA Cup without requiring a replay. However, as the match was not selected by either Sky Sports or BT Sport on its initial date, it is unable to be shown on Wednesday.

Odds

Manchester United: 4/9

Draw: 15/4

Leeds: 6/1

Prediction

Manchester United have won their last 13 matches at home and take on a Leeds side in poor form. Casemiro’s absence will be a big miss but Erik ten Hag’s men should have enough quality to overcome Leeds tonight. Manchester United 2-0 Leeds.