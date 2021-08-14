Manchester United start their Premier League season at home to Leeds United - with neutrals no doubt hoping for a repeat of the eight goals on show in this fixture last term.

Neither club have made wholesale changes to their squads over summer, with Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane the big business for the Red Devils and Leeds adding Junior Firpo to their ranks.

However, both managers extended their contracts too, ensuring continuity for this season for Marcelo Bielsa and beyond that for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

And the similarities don’t end there, as they’ll both be hoping to improve on last season’s league placings - but it will take a mammoth effort for both clubs to do so, particularly as the home team must win the league for that to be the case.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the first huge match of the 2021/22 league season.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 12:30pm at Old Trafford, on Saturday 14 August 2021.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

United will be without Marcus Rashford and Alex Telles at the start of the season, with the former still recovering from a shoulder issue and the latter injured in pre-season. Dean Henderson is unlikely to feature, while there are doubts over Edinson Cavani and Jadon Sancho.

Leeds are still a couple of weeks away from being able to call upon Diego Llorente at full fitness, while Junior Firpo is also a doubt to make his full debut.

Predicted line-ups

MUN - De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Matic, Pogba; Greenwood, Fernandes, James; Martial

LEE - Meslier; Ayling, Struijk, Cooper, Dallas; Koch; Raphinha, Rodrigo, Klich, Harrison; Bamford

Odds

Man United 7/12

Draw 39/11

Leeds 27/5

Prediction

The home crowd are back and that could make a difference in many matches early on this term, while Solskjaer will also want his side to throw down an early marker of their title credentials. Man United 3-1 Leeds.