Manchester United start their Premier League campaign at home to Leeds United and will be looking to put down a marker and show they are title contenders this term.

United fell just short of trophies once more last season, runners-up in the Europa League and in the Premier League, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hoping new additions Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane can help them take the next step.

Leeds are preparing for a second consecutive campaign in the top flight after a very impressive mid-table finish last year, with Marcelo Bielsa penning a new contract extension to continue guiding the team for another season.

Junior Firpo is the exciting summer addition for the Elland Road club, who will be hoping to improve on their 6-2 thumping at this ground last year.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the first huge match of the 2021/22 league season.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 12:30pm at Old Trafford, on Saturday 14 August 2021.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

United will be without Marcus Rashford and Alex Telles at the start of the season, with the former still recovering from a shoulder issue and the latter injured in pre-season. Dean Henderson is unlikely to feature, while there are doubts over Edinson Cavani and Jadon Sancho.

Leeds are still a couple of weeks away from being able to call upon Diego Llorente at full fitness, while Junior Firpo is also a doubt to make his full debut.

Predicted line-ups

MUN - De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Matic, Pogba; Greenwood, Fernandes, James; Martial

LEE - Meslier; Ayling, Struijk, Cooper, Dallas; Koch; Raphinha, Rodrigo, Klich, Harrison; Bamford

Odds

Man United 7/12

Draw 39/11

Leeds 27/5

Prediction

The home crowd are back and that could make a difference in many matches early on this term, while Solskjaer will also want his side to throw down an early marker of their title credentials. Man United 3-1 Leeds.