Leicester travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United as they look to build upon their encouraging recent form.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have enjoyed an encouraging recent spell, winning 4-2 against Aston Villa before thumping fifth-placed Tottenham 4-1 last Saturday.

Manchester United, meanwhile, will look to continue their seven-match unbeaten run in all competitions.

Erik ten Hag’s side come into the match after their 2-2 draw against Barcelona in their Europa League play-off first leg on Thursday.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Sunday’s clash.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 2pm GMT on Sunday, 19 February at Old Trafford.

How can I watch?

The game will be available for fans to watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Coverage starts on Main Event from 2pm and on the Premier League channel from 1pm.

If you're not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek remain long-term absentees for United, while Anthony Martial and Antony look set to miss the weekend’s game. Scott McTominay is said to be back in training and so has an outside chance of featuring. Casemiro is serving the final game of his three-match ban and is suspended also.

James Justin is a long-term injury with an Achilles injury while Ryan Bertrand remains short of match fitness. Jonny Evans and Boubakary Soumaré could be back in contention and Youri Tielemans should be available for selection again after missing last weekend’s victory against Spurs with a calf problem. James Maddison is reported to have undergone scans in the week to address an issue but there is no indication the English midfielder will be unavailable for the weekend.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Fred, Sabitzer; Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford, Weghorst.

Leicester: Ward; Castagne, Souttar, Faes, Kristiansen; Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall; Tete, Maddison, Barnes; Iheanacho.

Odds

Manchester United: 4/7

Draw: 16/5

Leicester: 15/4

Prediction

It will be a quick turnaround for Ten Hag’s side after their Europa League fixture against Barcelona but they will still come into this game as heavy favourites. Leicester have improved in recent weeks but against this in-form United squad, it may well not prove enough. Manchester United 2-0 Leicester City