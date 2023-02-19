Man Utd vs Leicester LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from Old Trafford
Manchester United will look to continue their seven-match unbeaten run when they face off against Leicester City in the Premier League this afternoon.
Erik ten Hag’s side last tasted defeat against Arsenal in January and have not lost since in all competitions and most recently drew 2-2 against Barcelona in their Europa League play-off first leg.
Leicester have also enjoyed an encouraging recent spell, sparked by Brendan Rodgers’ side winning 4-2 against Aston Villa.
The Foxes then thumped fifth-placed Tottenham 4-1 last Saturday and will be hopeful of springing an upset in Manchester.
Follow all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Manchester United vs Leicester City
United are in good form in the Premier League ahead of the contest, suffering only one defeat in their last 10 matches. They faced two difficult matches against Leeds last week, drawing the first on home soil courtesy of a two-goal comeback before firing two late goals to defeat the Whites on the road. Erik ten Hag's men can move within three points of second-place Manchester City with a win today. United were held to a 2-2 draw against Barcelona during the week in the first leg of their Europa League clash at Camp Nou, so Ten Hag will be an eyeing a defensive improvement against the Foxes.
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the Premier League clash between Manchester United and Leicester City at Old Trafford.
