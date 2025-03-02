Manchester United vs Leicester City LIVE: Women's Super League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
The new Women's Super League marks the start of a new era for reigning champions Chelsea, with long-serving boss Emma Hayes having departed in summer to start a new adventure with the USA Women's team.
Last year they just about did enough to claim the title on goal difference ahead of Manchester City, while Arsenal will again hope to make it a three-horse race for the WSL title. Meanwhile Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham will hope to progress after further rebuilding this summer.
Crystal Palace were promoted to replace Bristol City in the top flight, while on a wider note, the league is now under the management and operation of a new organisation set up to lead women's football towards further growth and progression, with Nikki Doucet overseeing both the WSL and Championship in a new phase for the game.
Follow the live action below as Manchester United face Leicester City today in the WSL:
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Catherine Bott.
Corner, Leicester City Women. Conceded by Maya Le Tissier.
Attempt blocked. Missy Goodwin (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Asmita Ale.
Foul by Grace Clinton (Manchester United Women).
Attempt blocked. Melvine Malard (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Celin Bizet Ildhusøy (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Melvine Malard.
Foul by Grace Clinton (Manchester United Women).
Attempt missed. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box.
Foul by Melvine Malard (Manchester United Women).
