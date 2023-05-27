Jump to content

Liveupdated1685201351

Liverpool vs Manchester United LIVE: Women’s Super League result and final score

Liverpool 0-1 Manchester United: Marc Skinner’s side settle for second after Chelsea defeated Reading

Sports Staff
Saturday 27 May 2023 16:29
Comments
(The FA via Getty Images)

Chelsea are Women’s Super League champions for the fourth year in a row after beating Reading to wrap up the title on the final day of the season.

Sam Kerr and Guro Reiten struck in the first half to put the Blues in a commanding position, before the Australian sealed the 3-0 win with her 12th goal of the season to seal the win, as well as a domestic double.

Chelsea led Manchester United by two points going into the final day of the season - and Marc Skinner’s side were unable to overturn that advantage despite beating Liverpool.

Chelsea’s win also meant Reading were relegated from the WSL, with Leicester surviving after they secured a 1-0 win at Brighton.

1685201222

Liverpool vs Manchester United

Match ends, Liverpool Women 0, Manchester United Women 1.

27 May 2023 16:27
1685201220

Liverpool vs Manchester United

Second Half ends, Liverpool Women 0, Manchester United Women 1.

27 May 2023 16:27
1685201170

Liverpool vs Manchester United

Rachel Williams (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

27 May 2023 16:26
1685201115

Liverpool vs Manchester United

Attempt saved. Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lucía García.

27 May 2023 16:25
1685200861

Liverpool vs Manchester United

Lucía García (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

27 May 2023 16:21
1685200708

Liverpool vs Manchester United

Substitution, Manchester United Women. Lisa Naalsund replaces Alessia Russo.

27 May 2023 16:18
1685200668

Liverpool vs Manchester United

Attempt missed. Katie Stengel (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left.

27 May 2023 16:17
1685200665

Liverpool vs Manchester United

Attempt blocked. Katie Stengel (Liverpool Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Carla Humphrey with a cross.

27 May 2023 16:17
1685200610

Liverpool vs Manchester United

Substitution, Liverpool Women. Yana Daniels replaces Taylor Hinds.

27 May 2023 16:16
1685200475

Liverpool vs Manchester United

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

27 May 2023 16:14

