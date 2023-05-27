Liverpool vs Manchester United LIVE: Women’s Super League result and final score
Liverpool 0-1 Manchester United: Marc Skinner’s side settle for second after Chelsea defeated Reading
Chelsea are Women’s Super League champions for the fourth year in a row after beating Reading to wrap up the title on the final day of the season.
Sam Kerr and Guro Reiten struck in the first half to put the Blues in a commanding position, before the Australian sealed the 3-0 win with her 12th goal of the season to seal the win, as well as a domestic double.
Chelsea led Manchester United by two points going into the final day of the season - and Marc Skinner’s side were unable to overturn that advantage despite beating Liverpool.
Chelsea’s win also meant Reading were relegated from the WSL, with Leicester surviving after they secured a 1-0 win at Brighton.
Match ends, Liverpool Women 0, Manchester United Women 1.
Second Half ends, Liverpool Women 0, Manchester United Women 1.
Rachel Williams (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lucía García.
Lucía García (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution, Manchester United Women. Lisa Naalsund replaces Alessia Russo.
Attempt missed. Katie Stengel (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt blocked. Katie Stengel (Liverpool Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Carla Humphrey with a cross.
Substitution, Liverpool Women. Yana Daniels replaces Taylor Hinds.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
