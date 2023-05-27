(The FA via Getty Images)

Chelsea are Women’s Super League champions for the fourth year in a row after beating Reading to wrap up the title on the final day of the season.

Sam Kerr and Guro Reiten struck in the first half to put the Blues in a commanding position, before the Australian sealed the 3-0 win with her 12th goal of the season to seal the win, as well as a domestic double.

Chelsea led Manchester United by two points going into the final day of the season - and Marc Skinner’s side were unable to overturn that advantage despite beating Liverpool.

Chelsea’s win also meant Reading were relegated from the WSL, with Leicester surviving after they secured a 1-0 win at Brighton.