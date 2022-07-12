(AFP via Getty Images)

Pre-season officially gets underway for England’s two biggest clubs on Tuesday, as Manchester United and Liverpool meet in Thailand for a much-anticipated opening clash of the summer. Of course, it’s not so much the result and rivalry which is on the agenda this time, but the sense of newness and restructure which comes with a first run-out of the new campaign.

For the Reds, it’s about building on so much recent success, including the domestic cup double last season, while new summer signings including Darwin Nunez and Fabio Carvalho will be involved at some point for Jurgen Klopp - but there’s no Divock Origi or Sadio Mane, with both having departed.

United, meanwhile, are starting life with Erik ten Hag as their new manager and while he is yet to make more than a single signing, that being Tyrell Malacia, the intrigue will be over his initial selections, formation and style of play that he is aiming to implement, just a few weeks after properly taking over in the role. Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard and Nemanja Matic are among the Red Devils’ departures. Follow all the build-up and match action as Liverpool face Manchester United below: