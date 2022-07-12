Manchester United vs Liverpool LIVE: Pre-season friendly team news, line-ups and more in Erik ten Hag’s first game
All the action as the two Premier League rivals meet in Bangkok
Pre-season officially gets underway for England’s two biggest clubs on Tuesday, as Manchester United and Liverpool meet in Thailand for a much-anticipated opening clash of the summer. Of course, it’s not so much the result and rivalry which is on the agenda this time, but the sense of newness and restructure which comes with a first run-out of the new campaign.
For the Reds, it’s about building on so much recent success, including the domestic cup double last season, while new summer signings including Darwin Nunez and Fabio Carvalho will be involved at some point for Jurgen Klopp - but there’s no Divock Origi or Sadio Mane, with both having departed.
United, meanwhile, are starting life with Erik ten Hag as their new manager and while he is yet to make more than a single signing, that being Tyrell Malacia, the intrigue will be over his initial selections, formation and style of play that he is aiming to implement, just a few weeks after properly taking over in the role. Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard and Nemanja Matic are among the Red Devils’ departures. Follow all the build-up and match action as Liverpool face Manchester United below:
Summer transfers
As for Liverpool, they’ve made one huge deal in an attack which will look rather different in 2022 than it had done from around 2017 through to last year, with January signing Luis Diaz quickly becoming a major part of the side too.
Here’s where the Reds are so far this summer:
IN
Darwin Nunez (Benfica)
Carvalho (Fulham)
Ramsay (Aberdeen)
OUT
Mane (Benfica)
Origi (released, now Milan)
N Williams (Forest)
Minamino (Monaco)
Karius, Ojo, Woodburn (all released)
Bradley (loan, Bolton)
RUMOURS
There had been widespread speculation that Aurelien Tchouameni could sign, before he did so at Real Madrid, while Jude Bellingham was next on the list for a central midfield addition supposedly. But Jurgen Klopp has this week spoken in no uncertain terms about that ‘move’ and it’s very much off the table this year.
The fees received from Mane, Williams and Minamino are roughly equivalent to that paid out to sign Darwin, while young right-back Calvin Ramsay is not on the pre-season tour for the Reds as he recovers from injury.
Both teams have been more active on the outgoing side than the incomings so far, which is probably to be expected with Liverpool but a little surprising for United - there’s a big restructure needed and they are heavily linked with several players, but haven’t got them over the line yet.
Here’s where Man United’s summer sits with confirmed and prospective deals:
IN
Malacia (Feyenoord)
OUT
Cavani, Lingard, Mata, Grant (all released)
Pogba (released, now Juventus)
Matic (released, now Roma)
Henderson (loan, Forest)
A. Pereira (Fulham)
RUMOURS
The Pereira sale is the only one to bring in funds so far - around £8m, rising to £10m with add-ons.
But there’s still speculation Ronaldo could leave too, though the official line is that he is not for sale.
Frenkie de Jong is one still linked with an Old Trafford move if terms can be agreed with Barcelona, while Ajax’s Lisandro Martinez has also been reportedly in talks over a switch. Christian Eriksen has also agreed a deal in principle, though the move is not yet finalised.
Ten Hag has also detailed where he’s looking for further additions, saying: “Definitely we are searching for players in the midfield, and also in offence we are still looking for players.”
CONFIRMED LINE-UPS
And Manchester United’s side is out too, with the side looking strong in terms of senior names - including a return after his loan at Sevilla for Anthony Martial. Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes all start too. On the bench is new signing Malacia along with Amad, Van de Beek and a clutch of young hopefuls looking to impress.
Man United XI: De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Varane, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford, Martial
Liverpool’s team is out, with seniors starting the game including goalkeeper Alisson, club captain Jordan Henderson and centre-forward Roberto Firmino. Young midfielder Tyler Morton is in, Fabio Carvalho makes hise debut and a handful of youngsters from the U18s and U23s will be involved throughout.
LFC XI: Alisson, Mabaya, Phillips, Gomez, Chambers, Henderson, Morton, Carvalho, Elliott, Diaz, Firmino
Erik ten Hag insists Cristiano Ronaldo is ‘not for sale’
Erik ten Hag says Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is “not for sale” and “in our plans” for the coming season.
It recently emerged the 37-year-old had asked to leave Old Trafford if an acceptable offer arrived following a disappointing first season back with a club he won medals aplenty at between 2003 and 2009.
Ronaldo was due to report for pre-season training last Monday but a family issue saw him miss the whole week and Friday’s flight to Thailand for the start of United’s pre-season tour.
Ten Hag spoke for the first time since his unveiling ahead of the Liverpool friendly in Bangkok, where the Portuguese dominated the line of questioning in a packed press conference.
“He’s not with us and it’s due to personal issues,” Ten Hag said.
“We are planning with Cristiano Ronaldo this season so that’s it. I’m looking forward to working with him.”
More here from the new United boss on his star forward:
Ronaldo still has a season remaining on his deal but speculation is rife about a move away
How to watch Man United vs Liverpool online and on TV
Manchester United and Liverpool meet today as pre-season begins in Bangkok.
Erik ten Hag begins life in charge at Old Trafford, meeting Jurgen Klopp and what the Red Devils will see as the blueprint on what they hope will be a route back to the top of English football.
We can expect hot and humid conditions at the Rajamangala Stadium and plenty of changes given the condition of most of the players in these early stages.
But with a little over two weeks until Liverpool face Manchester City in the Community Shield, today will be important for Klopp as he bids to rebound from narrowly missing out on the Premier League and Champions League.
Here’s everything you need to know about the friendly:
How to watch Man United vs Liverpool online and on TV
The Premier League rivals kick off their pre-seasons in Thailand
