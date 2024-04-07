✕ Close Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp calls for respect over tragedy chanting: ‘Let’s show a bit of class’

Liverpool face Manchester United looking to take another step towards the Premier League title under Jurgen Klopp. The Reds come to Old Trafford for Sunday afternoon’s late kick-off after title rivals Manchester City and Arsenal both played on Saturday.

Both Arsenal and Manchester City won on Saturday, with the Gunners securing a comfortable win at Brighton, and City coming from behind to beat Crystal Palace.

Klopp’s side also have a score to settle after United’s stunning 4-3 win in the FA Cup quarter-finals ended Liverpool’s pursuit of the quadruple, but the Reds have since won twice on the bounce in the Premier League - with the title now in their hands with eight games of the season remaining.

United, though, have lost the momentum that was sparked by their win over Liverpool, with Erik ten Hag back under pressure after their dramatic 4-3 defeat to Chelsea in midweek.

And the latest meeting between these bitter old rivals is just another in a series of huge games that could decide whether the title stays in Manchester or moves to either London or Liverpool come May.

Follow all the action from Manchester United vs. Liverpool