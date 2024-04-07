Manchester United vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
Liverpool can return to the top of the league with a win Old Trafford, but United will be out to stop their title challenge
Liverpool face Manchester United looking to take another step towards the Premier League title under Jurgen Klopp. The Reds come to Old Trafford for Sunday afternoon’s late kick-off after title rivals Manchester City and Arsenal both played on Saturday.
Both Arsenal and Manchester City won on Saturday, with the Gunners securing a comfortable win at Brighton, and City coming from behind to beat Crystal Palace.
Klopp’s side also have a score to settle after United’s stunning 4-3 win in the FA Cup quarter-finals ended Liverpool’s pursuit of the quadruple, but the Reds have since won twice on the bounce in the Premier League - with the title now in their hands with eight games of the season remaining.
United, though, have lost the momentum that was sparked by their win over Liverpool, with Erik ten Hag back under pressure after their dramatic 4-3 defeat to Chelsea in midweek.
And the latest meeting between these bitter old rivals is just another in a series of huge games that could decide whether the title stays in Manchester or moves to either London or Liverpool come May.
Follow all the action from Manchester United vs. Liverpool in the blog below and get the latest odds and tips on the match, here.
Manchester United vs Liverpool
Odds
Manchester United win 4/1
Draw 15/4
Liverpool win 8/13
Manchester United vs Liverpool - team news
Manchester United’s defensive injury crisis was further worsened against Chelsea with Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans both replaced due to injury. With Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof each out for a month at least, it could leave Willy Kambwala to partner Harry Maguire.
Wataru Endo was absent from Liverpool’s win over Sheffield United with a knock but the midfielder could well be back in the starting side for this fixture. Ibrahima Konate started that game but Jarell Quansah may push to return, while Joe Gomez and Conor Bradley are vying for a start at right-back after Andy Robertson’s return on the left.
Manchester United vs Liverpool
Manchester United and Liverpool FC meet in a crunch Premier League clash with the visitors hoping to keep up their pursuit of the title.
While not necessarily finding top gear, Jurgen Klopp’s side were relatively comfortable winners against Sheffield United on Thursday to go back to the top of the table.
Manchester United’s midweek action was rather more dramatic, pipped at the last by Chelsea to put fresh pressure on Erik ten Hag.
But the seven-goal FA Cup quarter-final between these two rivals showed how unpredictable this fixture can be, and the hosts will hope to again cause Liverpool problems
How to watch Manchester United vs Liverpool?
When is it?
Manchester United vs Liverpool is due to kick off at 3.30pm BST on Sunday 7 April at Old Trafford.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage from 2.30pm.
Manchester United vs Liverpool LIVE
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Manchester United vs. Liverpool.
The Reds travel to Old Trafford hoping to pick up what could be a vital three points in the race for the title.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies