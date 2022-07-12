Manchester United and Liverpool meet today as pre-season begins in Bangkok.

Erik ten Hag begins life in charge at Old Trafford, meeting Jurgen Klopp and what the Red Devils will see as the blueprint on what they hope will be a route back to the top of English football.

We can expect hot and humid conditions at the Rajamangala Stadium and plenty of changes given the condition of most of the players in these early stages.

But with a little over two weeks until Liverpool face Manchester City in the Community Shield, today will be important for Klopp as he bids to rebound from narrowly missing out on the Premier League and Champions League.

Here’s everything you need to know about the friendly:

When and where is the match?

The match is on Tuesday, 12 July at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and kicks off at 2pm BST.

How to watch Manchester United vs Liverpool and is there a live stream?

You can watch the match on either MUTV or LFC TV, with coverage starting at 1pm BST before kick-off at 2pm BST.

A live stream will be available on both clubs’ websites.

Team news

Jurgen Klopp has a 37-man squad to Asia, with Mohamed Salah and new signings Fabio Carvalho and Darwin Nunez part of the squad.

Calvin Ramsay has a slight injury, while Neco Williams misses out with a move to Nottingham Forest rumoured.

Goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, Kaide Gordon and Ben Davies have not travelled.

Erik ten Hag begins a new era at Old Trafford with a 31-man squad in Thailand, with Cristiano Ronaldo the obvious omission. The Portuguese would like to leave Old Trafford this summer, although the official reason for his absence is down to a “family issue”.

New signing Tyrell Malacia is in the squad, while Alejandro Garnacho, Zidane Iqbal, Charlie Savage and Facundo Pellistri will look to impress the Dutch boss.

Odds

Man United: 9/4

Draw: 13/5

Liverpool: 10/11