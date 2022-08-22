Manchester United vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight
Manchester United vs Liverpool live stream, match odds and everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League fixture
Liverpool look to kick-start their Premier League season at bitter rivals Manchester United this evening.
The Reds have stuttered out of the blocks, dropping points against Fulham, before Darwin Nunez’s red card scuppered hopes of a comeback victory over Crystal Palace, eventually settling for a draw thanks to Luis Diaz’s stunning strike.
Erik ten Hag will have to decide whether to persevere with his preferred philosophy or shelve plans for now after an alarming defeat to Brentford, leaving United bottom of the table for the first time in 30 years.
The Red Devils remain active in the transfer market, but progress has been slow.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.
When is Man United vs Liverpool?
The match will kick off at 20:00 BST on Monday 22 August at Old Trafford.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting from 18:30 BST. Customers can stream the match live on the Sky Go app.
What is the team news?
There has been talk of Lisandro Martinez being deployed at holding midfield ahead of the visit of Liverpool, as Erik ten Hag faces a pressure match at Old Trafford. The United manager made three changes at half-time as his side were 4-0 down to Brentford and Raphael Varane and Tyrell Malacia could start after making introductions from the bench. Anthony Martial is nearing a return but will not be fit enough to start so Cristiano Ronaldo should lead the line again.
Darwin Nunez will serve the first match of his three-game suspension following his red card against Crystal Palace. He joins a lengthy injury list that already includes Diogo Jota, Thiago Alcantara and Ibrahima Konate. Joel Matip is a doubt so Nat Phillips could again fill in at centre-back alongside Virgil van Dijk if he is preferred to Joe Gomez. Roberto Firmino could lead the line alongside Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz, while Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho should see minutes.
Predicted line-ups
Man United XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Malacia; Martinez, Fernandes, Eriksen; Rashford, Ronaldo, Sancho
Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Milner; Diaz, Firmino, Salah
Odds
Man United: 9/2
Draw: 16/5
Liverpool: 4/7
Prediction
Liverpool have their issues, but United’s confidence is rock bottom, even with their moments, if the Old Trafford crowd get behind them, the visitors will eventually get on top and the Red Devils have shown they will collapse under sustained pressure. Man United 0-2 Liverpool.
