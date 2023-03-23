Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Paul Mitchell has been earmarked for a role in any INEOS football structure at Manchester United, should the Sir Jim Ratcliffe-led consortium buy the club.

The recruitment expert has confirmed he is leaving his role at Monaco, and is primarily looking for a return to England.

The Independent has been told that there had been initial explorations from Liverpool for Mitchell to become their sporting director as they undergo an overhaul of staff around Jurgen Klopp but it has now been clarified he is out of the running.

The Anfield club have faced an upheaval in their technical staff over the last year, with Michael Edwards leaving in the summer and Julian Ward now set to follow - but could now find themselves in competition for major figures with United.

INEOS already have an idea of what their plan would look like should they beat out fellow bidders, including a Qatari consortium and now Elliott Management.

And the belief is that Mitchell could fulfil one of the roles, but despite serving as a sporting director in Ligue 1, it is not clear in exactly what capacity he would move to Old Trafford.

INEOS have been able to follow Mitchell’s work closely, given they own fellow Ligue 1 club Nice.

The 41-year-old has become one of the most respected figures in recruitment across Europe and has recently confirmed that he will be leaving AS Monaco, after a previous role at Leipzig.

“Yes, it was a very difficult decision,” the 41-year-old told Nice Matin. “I loved my experience at this club. I have always felt a lot of support from President Dmitry Rybolovlev and the Principality.

“But I have spent a lot of time away from home and my loved ones in recent years. I feel that the mission I had, which was to rebuild the sports project, has been fulfilled.”