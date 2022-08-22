Man United vs Liverpool predicted lineups and team news for Premier League fixture tonight
Manchester United vs Liverpool live stream, match odds and everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League fixture
Liverpool target a first Premier League win of the season tonight at Manchester United as the famous rivals meet again.
Neither side has found form yet this season, with United left bottom of the table for the first time in 30 years after a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Brentford.
While Jurgen Klopp’s side drew 1-1 with Crystal Palace last time out, rallying with 10 men after Darwin Nunez’s red card for headbutting Joachim Andersen.
After beating United 5-0 and 4-0 last season, the Reds will hope to kick-start their season at Old Trafford.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.
When is Man United vs Liverpool?
The match will kick off at 20:00 BST on Monday 22 August at Old Trafford.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting from 18:30 BST. Customers can stream the match live on the Sky Go app.
What is the team news?
There has been talk of Lisandro Martinez being deployed at holding midfield ahead of the visit of Liverpool, as Erik ten Hag faces a pressure match at Old Trafford. The United manager made three changes at half-time as his side were 4-0 down to Brentford and Raphael Varane and Tyrell Malacia could start after making introductions from the bench. Anthony Martial is nearing a return but will not be fit enough to start so Cristiano Ronaldo should lead the line again.
Darwin Nunez will serve the first match of his three-game suspension following his red card against Crystal Palace. He joins a lengthy injury list that already includes Diogo Jota, Thiago Alcantara and Ibrahima Konate. Joel Matip is a doubt so Nat Phillips could again fill in at centre-back alongside Virgil van Dijk if he is preferred to Joe Gomez. Roberto Firmino could lead the line alongside Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz, while Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho should see minutes.
Predicted line-ups
Man United XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Malacia; Martinez, Fernandes, Eriksen; Rashford, Ronaldo, Sancho
Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Milner; Diaz, Firmino, Salah
Odds
Man United: 9/2
Draw: 16/5
Liverpool: 4/7
Prediction
Liverpool have their issues, but United’s confidence is rock bottom, even with their moments, if the Old Trafford crowd get behind them, the visitors will eventually get on top and the Red Devils have shown they will collapse under sustained pressure. Man United 0-2 Liverpool.
