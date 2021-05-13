Liverpool will look to keep their slim top four hopes alive this evening when they visit Premier League rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Leicester’s win at United on Tuesday means Jurgen Klopp’s side must realistically win all of their remaining fixtures to have a chance of finishing in the Champions League qualification places.

The Reds are nine points behind fourth place but have two games in hand, so could cut the gap to Brendan Rodgers’ side to three points ahead of the final two fixtures of the season. Liverpool have a more favourable run-in with matches against Burnley and Crystal Palace to close out their season, while Leicester face Chelsea and Tottenham.

Leicester benefitted from United making 10 changes to their starting line-up on Tuesday, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are in a run of four games in eight days. United are expected to return to full strength for the match tonight, which was postponed earlier this month due to fan protests outside Old Trafford.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the meeting of the two Premier League rivals tonight.

When is it?

The match kicks off at 8:15pm GMT on Thursday 13 May.

How can I watch?

It will air live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to make further changes to his side, but will be unable to call upon captain Harry Maguire as the defender looks set be side-lined for the remainder of the Premier League campaign. Daniel James and Anthony Martial also remain out.

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Liverpool will be without Ozan Kabak, James Milner and Naby Keita after they missed the win against Southampton on Saturday with injury concerns. Captain Jordan Henderson is not expected to play again this season while Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip remain long-term absentees.

Possible line-ups

Manchester United: Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Lindelof, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; Rashford, Fernandes, Pogba; Cavani

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Williams, Robertson; Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Thiago; Mane, Jota, Salah

Odds

Manchester United: 9/5

Draw: 13/5

Liverpool: 11/8

Prediction

It’s now or never for Liverpool. There’s no question that tonight’s match means more to them with Champions League qualification on the line, with United’s second place finish looking set and Solskjaer keen to avoid any further injuries ahead of the Europa League final on 26 May. Klopp’s side could face further frustration, however. Not much has gone to plan for them this season. Manchester United 1-1 Liverpool