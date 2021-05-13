Liverpool travel to rivals Manchester United in the Premier League tonight in desperate search of three points in order to keep their hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League alive.

United’s defeat to Leicester on Tuesday has ensured Jurgen Klopp’s side have no room for any further slip-ups as they seek to claim an unlikely top-four spot. Victory would leave Liverpool six points adrift of Leicester with a game in hand, but with just three fixtures remaining this season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are facing a run of four matches in eight days and have had roughly 50 hours rest between their previous two fixtures against Leicester and Aston Villa on Sunday.

The fixture pile-up has occurred after this fixture was postponed due to fan protests outside Old Trafford less than two weeks ago.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match this evening.

When is it?

The match kicks off at 8:15pm GMT on Thursday 13 May.

How can I watch?

It will air live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to make further changes to his side, but will be unable to call upon captain Harry Maguire as the defender looks set be side-lined for the remainder of the Premier League campaign. Daniel James and Anthony Martial also remain out.

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Liverpool will be without Ozan Kabak, James Milner and Naby Keita after they missed the win against Southampton on Saturday with injury concerns. Captain Jordan Henderson is not expected to play again this season while Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip remain long-term absentees.

Possible line-ups

Manchester United: Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Lindelof, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; Rashford, Fernandes, Pogba; Cavani

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Williams, Robertson; Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Thiago; Mane, Jota, Salah

Odds

Manchester United: 9/5

Draw: 13/5

Liverpool: 11/8

Prediction

It’s now or never for Liverpool. There’s no question that tonight’s match means more to them with Champions League qualification on the line, with United’s second place finish looking set and Solskjaer keen to avoid any further injuries ahead of the Europa League final on 26 May. Klopp’s side could face further frustration, however. Not much has gone to plan for them this season. Manchester United 1-1 Liverpool