Is Manchester United vs Liverpool on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Manchester United vs Liverpool live stream, match odds and everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League fixture

Jack Rathborn
Monday 22 August 2022 07:25
Comments
Manchester United host Liverpool in what promises to be a fascinating Premier League this evening.

Neither side are in form but the ramifications could be huge for both sides after Erik ten Hag’s side were hammered last time out at Brentford, with Jurgen Klopp’s Reds slipping up at home to Crystal Palace.

Defeat against their bitter rivals could see the Red Devils spiral further down, while the visitors cannot afford to slip up again with Manchester City hitting the ground running in the title race.

The teams met in pre-season with United pulling off a surprise 4-0 win, while the Reds enjoyed a 9-0 aggregate win over both Premier League matches last season.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.

When is Man United vs Liverpool?

The match will kick off at 20:00 BST on Monday 22 August at Old Trafford.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting from 18:30 BST. Customers can stream the match live on the Sky Go app.

What is the team news?

There has been talk of Lisandro Martinez being deployed at holding midfield ahead of the visit of Liverpool, as Erik ten Hag faces a pressure match at Old Trafford. The United manager made three changes at half-time as his side were 4-0 down to Brentford and Raphael Varane and Tyrell Malacia could start after making introductions from the bench. Anthony Martial is nearing a return but will not be fit enough to start so Cristiano Ronaldo should lead the line again.

Darwin Nunez will serve the first match of his three-game suspension following his red card against Crystal Palace. He joins a lengthy injury list that already includes Diogo Jota, Thiago Alcantara and Ibrahima Konate. Joel Matip is a doubt so Nat Phillips could again fill in at centre-back alongside Virgil van Dijk if he is preferred to Joe Gomez. Roberto Firmino could lead the line alongside Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz, while Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho should see minutes.

Predicted line-ups

Man United XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Malacia; Martinez, Fernandes, Eriksen; Rashford, Ronaldo, Sancho

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Milner; Diaz, Firmino, Salah

Odds

Man United: 9/2

Draw: 16/5

Liverpool: 4/7

Prediction

Liverpool have their issues, but United’s confidence is rock bottom, even with their moments, if the Old Trafford crowd get behind them, the visitors will eventually get on top and the Red Devils have shown they will collapse under sustained pressure. Man United 0-2 Liverpool.

