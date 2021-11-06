✕ Close Angry Guardiola says City success down to self-help

Follow all the action as Manchester United host Manchester City in the Premier League in a derby that could decide Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future.

The beleaguered head coach somewhat alleviated the pressure on his position with victory over Tottenham last weekend, which saw one of the main contenders to replace him, Antonio Conte, instead take the helm at Spurs. A 2-2 draw at Atalanta did little to ease concerns over Solskjaer’s tactical acumen, though, with Cristiano Ronaldo’s last-gasp intervention once against saving United’s blushes. The Norwegian will have to contend with problems in defence, too, with Raphael Varane ruled out and Harry Maguire out of form.

City, meanwhile, recovered their momentum during the week in a 4-1 thrashing of Club Brugge. Pep Guardiola’s side had endured a difficult past week up until that point, having been knockout out of the Carabao Cup on penalties before suffering a shock 2-0 defeat by Crystal Palace at the Etihad. That defeat left City five points behind leaders Chelsea, and they can ill afford to cede any more ground in the title race. Follow all the action live below: