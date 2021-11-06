Manchester United welcome rivals Manchester City to Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday.

The fixture could prove crucial for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future, with pressure still weighing on the manager, despite Cristiano Ronaldo rescuing a draw against Atalanta that kept United on track to reach the Champions League knockout stages.

United’s defence one again came under scrutiny in that 2-2 draw and they will have to make do without Raphael Varane, who suffered a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, City regained their momentum with a 4-1 victory over Club Brugge during the week, ending a difficult run of their own after being stunned 2-0 at home by Crystal Palace in the league last weekend.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will begin at 12.30pm on Saturday 6 October at Old Trafford.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event with coverage beginning at 11.30am.

What is the team news?

Kyle Walker is a doubt with an ankle injury while Aymeric Laporte is suspended. Ferran Torres remains a long-term absentee.

Raphael Varane suffered a hamstring injury against Atalanta and is ruled out while Paul Pogba is suspended. Victor Lindelof is a doubt.

Predicted line-ups

United: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Fernandes, Rashford, Ronaldo.

City: Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Stones, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Silva, Foden, De Bruyne, Grealish

Prediction

United will surely be galvanised by the occasion and their home fans but may struggle in defence, with City’s movement, Maguire’s loss of form and Varane’s injury. City’s quality should tell over the 90 minutes, even if Ronaldo could well take centre stage again. United 1-2 City.