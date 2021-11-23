✕ Close Carrick takes training as Utd prepare for Villarreal in UCL

Manchester United play their first match in the post-Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era on Tuesday night, when they face Villarreal in the Uefa Champions League. United and their Spanish opponents currently occupy the top two spots in Group F, but Atalanta are just two points back and face bottom side Young Boys this evening in what is a tight group, with United’s progression still somewhat in doubt.

Michael Carrick needs a fast response from the team, therefore, to the abysmal weekend defeat to Watford which saw Solskjaer ultimately removed from his position in the dugout. Since his exit, an interview with the club from the former boss surprised some, while the names rumoured to be on the wishlist to replace him quickly grew. Mauricio Pochettino is reported to be at the head of that queue though, with the Independent learning that the former Tottenham and Southampton boss is keen to take over at Old Trafford - and could even do so mid-season.

If it can’t happen until summer and United follow the interim boss route until then as they announced, Laurent Blanc is one of the leading candidates for the post - but it’s Carrick in charge as United play their penultimate European game of the group stage and a fast turnaround in performances and results is required if they want to remain in the top competition.

