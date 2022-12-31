Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Marcus Rashford has revealed he was dropped by Erik ten Hag for Manchester United after oversleeping and arriving late for a team meeting.

The Dutchman caused a surprise by dropping the England forward from the Red Devils side to play Wolves.

Ten Hag would only reveal how Rashford’s issue was due to “disciplinary reasons” and that it concerned “our rules”.

But after coming on at half-time for Alejandro Garnacho and scoring the only goal of the game to take United into the top four, Rashford has discussed his predicament.

"It's the team rules, I think it's a mistake that can happen, obviously I was disappointed not to play but I understand the decision,” Rashford told BT Sport.

“I am obviously happy we managed to win the game, we can draw a line under it. I overslept and I was a little bit late for a meeting. These things can happen.

“I've mentioned before, it's difficult to come back, emotion-wise, everybody is at different levels and stages. The lads who didn't win the World Cup. It's a moment where we need each other.

“It's tough, we'll push ourselves, a lot of teams are doing well this year and being very conssitent this year, try go one step further.”

Ten Hag was delighted by Rashford’s response too: “He was bright, he was lively, he scored a goal.

“That is the right reaction. Everyone has to match rules and values and if you react like this, it is the right answer.”