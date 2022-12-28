Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag expressed faith in the strikers he has at his disposal after watching Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial score in a comfortable victory over Nottingham Forest.

Rashford - coming off the back of an impressive showing at the World Cup - continued his strong form by opening the scoring in the 19th minute.

He then teed up Martial for the second moments later, with midfielder Fred sealing a 3-0 win with a late goal in the second half.

