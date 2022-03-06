Manchester United’s interim manager Ralf Rangnick says he has his “opinion” on who should become the club’s permanent manager.

Rangnick took charge of the club in November after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked. United’s football director John Murtough has said a thorough process is underway to find a permanent replacement for Solskjaer so the club can start winning trophies again.

However, Rangnick hasn’t been consulted on who should get the job.

“So far, we’ve not spoken about that,” he told Sky Sports News. “Not with John Murtough or anyone else, we’ve not spoken about this topic over the last weeks and months since I’ve been here.

“I know my opinion but so far we’ve not spoken about that so it’s all I can tell you.”

A number of names have been thrown around in the rumour mill with Paris Saint-Germain’s manager Mauricio Pochettino the favourite to take the job. But Ajax boss Erik ten Hag has got Rangnick’s attention.

“I don’t know him to start with as a person, but I’ve seen how Ajax have developed since he’s been there,” Rangnick said.

“I know about the work he did while he was at Bayern Munich and it’s obvious he’s one of the top coaches in Europe but there are a few others.

“We’ve not spoken about any new manager so far and therefore we’ve not spoken about him.”