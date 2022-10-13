Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

After beating Everton in the Premier League, Manchester United return to Europa League action with Omonia the visitors to Old Trafford.

A second-half double from Marcus Rashford ensured Erik ten Hag’s side avoided a slip-up in Nicosia against their Cypriot opponents last week.

It leaves Manchester United three points behind Real Sociedad in Group E ahead of the fourth round of fixtures.

Omonia, managed by Neil Lennon, are yet to get off the mark in the Europa League season but showed their threat a week ago, and will be hopeful of again causing Manchester United problems.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture:

When and where is it?

Manchester United vs Omonia is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Thursday 13 October at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game live on BT Sport 1, with coverage from 7.15pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game live via the BT Sport app or online player.

Team news

Anthony Martial suffered a back injury against Everton and was forced off before half-time, continuing an injury-disrupted season for the French forward. Defensive trio Brandon Williams, Axel Tuanzebe and Aaron Wan-Bissaka remain sidelined, with neither Donny van de Beek nor Harry Maguire likely to feature, either.

Omonia were beaten 1-0 by AEL in the league on Monday, with goalkeeper Fabiano, who impressed with a series of saves last week, taken off just before the hour mark. If he is unavailable, Constantinos Panagi will likely take the gloves, while Brandon Barker could return to the starting side.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; McTominay, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Ronaldo

Omonia XI: Panagi; Miletic, Lang, Yuste; Matthews, Charalampous, Diskerud, Barker, Lecjaks; Ansarifard, Bruno

Odds

Manchester United win 2/17

Draw 11/1

Omonia win 40/1

Prediction

A more convincing win for Manchester United than in Nicosia should leave them well placed to progress. Manchester United 4-1 Omonia