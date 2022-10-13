Jump to content

Manchester United vs Omonia prediction: How will Europa League fixture play out

Everything you need to know ahead of the Europa League Group E fixture

Harry Latham-Coyle
Thursday 13 October 2022 07:28
Comments
Moment: Ten Hag admits Ronaldo unhappy at not starting

Manchester United welcome Omonia to Old Trafford seven days on from a 3-2 victory over their opponents in Nicosia.

Having fallen a goal behind after Karim Ansarifard’s first-half strike, Erik ten Hag’s side produced a much-needed comeback to prevent their Europa League campaign hitting another set-back.

Manchester United had already been beaten by Real Sociedad, who top Group E, but a win at home over the Cypriot club will leave them in good shape after the fourth of six matchdays.

Omonia are managed by Neil Lennon, who returns to a city with which he is familiar - the former Celtic, Bolton and Hibernian manager spent three years as a Manchester City youth team player in the late 1980s.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture:

When and where is it?

Manchester United vs Omonia is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Thursday 13 October at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game live on BT Sport 1, with coverage from 7.15pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game live via the BT Sport app or online player.

Team news

Anthony Martial suffered a back injury against Everton and was forced off before half-time, continuing an injury-disrupted season for the French forward. Defensive trio Brandon Williams, Axel Tuanzebe and Aaron Wan-Bissaka remain sidelined, with neither Donny van de Beek nor Harry Maguire likely to feature, either.

Omonia were beaten 1-0 by AEL in the league on Monday, with goalkeeper Fabiano, who impressed with a series of saves last week, taken off just before the hour mark. If he is unavailable, Constantinos Panagi will likely take the gloves, while Brandon Barker could return to the starting side.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; McTominay, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Ronaldo

Omonia XI: Panagi; Miletic, Lang, Yuste; Matthews, Charalampous, Diskerud, Barker, Lecjaks; Ansarifard, Bruno

Odds

Manchester United win 2/17

Draw 11/1

Omonia win 40/1

Prediction

A more convincing win for Manchester United than in Nicosia should leave them well placed to progress. Manchester United 4-1 Omonia

