Is Manchester United vs Omonia on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Europa League fixture
Everything you need to know ahead of the Europa League Group E fixture
Having avoided a major scare against their opponents in Nicosia last week, Manchester United host Omonia at Old Trafford.
Neil Lennon’s side held a surprise lead at half-time and it took the introduction of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial to kick Manchester United into gear.
Rashford’s double either side of a Martial goal ensured that Erik ten Hag avoided suffering a major blow as he aims to guide his side out of the group.
The Dutch manager will be hopeful of a more straightforward evening back on home turf.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture:
When and where is it?
Manchester United vs Omonia is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Thursday 13 October at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game live on BT Sport 1, with coverage from 7.15pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game live via the BT Sport app or online player.
Team news
Anthony Martial suffered a back injury against Everton and was forced off before half-time, continuing an injury-disrupted season for the French forward. Defensive trio Brandon Williams, Axel Tuanzebe and Aaron Wan-Bissaka remain sidelined, with neither Donny van de Beek nor Harry Maguire likely to feature, either.
Omonia were beaten 1-0 by AEL in the league on Monday, with goalkeeper Fabiano, who impressed with a series of saves last week, taken off just before the hour mark. If he is unavailable, Constantinos Panagi will likely take the gloves, while Brandon Barker could return to the starting side.
Predicted line-ups
Manchester United XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; McTominay, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Ronaldo
Omonia XI: Panagi; Miletic, Lang, Yuste; Matthews, Charalampous, Diskerud, Barker, Lecjaks; Ansarifard, Bruno
Odds
Manchester United win 2/17
Draw 11/1
Omonia win 40/1
Prediction
A more convincing win for Manchester United than in Nicosia should leave them well placed to progress. Manchester United 4-1 Omonia
