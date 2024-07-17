Support truly

Erik ten Hag was angered by Manchester United’s performance as they began pre-season with a 1-0 defeat at Rosenborg and accused his players of being unfit after their summer break.

Ten Hag named two different outfield line-ups for each half of the game, and although plenty of stars were resting after international tournaments – new signing Joshua Zirkzee is yet to join up after the Euros – there was plenty of quality and experience available including Casemiro, Mason Mount and Marcus Rashford in the starting XI.

But they had goalkeeper Radek Vitek to thank for avding a heavier defeat as the 20-year-old pulled off a series of saves against a side currently 11th in the Norwegian top flight. Seven weeks on from their FA Cup triumph at Wembley, manager Ten Hag – overseeing his first game since signing a new contract – was unimpressed.

Erik ten Hag was not happy with Manchester United’s pre-season start ( Getty Images )

“We can talk and make good on everything that was bad, but I am not that guy,” Ten Hag told Manchester United TV.

“I have seen that this is not the standard for top football. In top football we have much higher standards, as an individual you must make sure you are fit. I know you cannot be match fit in this moment, so we need these games to get there. I know we are playing against players who are already going in their league, they have a much higher fitness level, but still we are Man United and players from Man United should perform better.”

Ten Hag was also unhappy with United’s opponents after some feisty challenges.

“I think there was so many bad tackles in the first half. I thought they stopped really big opportunities when we were [looking] to [break] on the counter attacks. We got some big knocks but I think as I see now they will recover for training tomorrow.”

The manager was joined on the sideline by his new assistants, Rene Hake and former United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy.

“He is a very ambitious manager,” Ten Hag said of Van Nistelrooy, who was in charge of PSV Eindhoven in his last role. “He has a great skillset as a manager, so he will help the team and he will help individual players. He will help the team in all the team functions with football, especially in attacking and pressing plays.”