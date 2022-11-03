Real Sociedad vs Manchester United Europa League team news as Cristiano Ronaldo starts - live
Man Utd need to defeat Real Sociedad by two goals or more to win Group E
Manchester United travel to Spain with the aim of finishing top of their Europa League group this evening. They need to defeat Real Sociedad by two goals or more to leapfrog the La Liga side and win Group E. If they do so Erik ten Hag’s men will avoid a two legged play-off with one of the demoted Champions League teams and will automatically reach the round of 16.
There is a building wave of momentum surrounding United who are unbeaten in eight games since losing the Manchester derby to City back in early October. The Red Devils have rescued their Europa League campaign with victories over Omonia (twice) and Sheriff Tiraspol whilst defeating West Ham 1-0 in the Premier League at the weekend.
Marcus Rashford scored the winner in that game to bring up his 100th goal for the club and will be keen to continue his good form and push for a place on the plane to the World Cup in a few weeks’ time. This crucial fixture is also one that Cristiano Ronaldo will relish. He has a great record against Sociedad having recorded 15 goals and four assists from 10 appearances against the Spanish club.
Follow all the action as Man Utd take on Real Sociedad in the Europa League:
Diogo Dalot’s remarkable turnaround brings constant presence to resurgent Manchester United
At a time of change around Manchester United, one of the most notable differences is a constant presence. Diogo Dalot is the only outfield player to have started every single game of Erik ten Hag’s tenure so far, playing all but five minutes of their Premier League campaign.
His displays, striking the right balance between defensive discipline and proactive play in possession, have rebuilt his Old Trafford career and his performance in the hard-fought win over West Ham United may have been the best yet.
It was hard to pick out just one highlight. As West Ham turned the screw in search of an equaliser in the second half, Dalot’s several headed clearances under pressure at the far post bought United time and brought much-needed relief.
Yet there was also his part in Marcus Rashford’s decisive goal – the presence of mind he showed when taking a throw-in, ignoring Casemiro’s call to quickly throw it backwards, instead waiting for an opportunity to play it forwards and set the match-winning move in motion.
Mark Critchley on the United defender’s remarkable turnaround:
Diogo Dalot's remarkable turnaround brings constant presence to resurgent Man Utd
The Portuguese full-back is the only player to start every match for Erik ten Hag, completing an impressive transformation at Old Trafford
Erik ten Hag: Even more to come from ‘great’ Marcus Rashford
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag described match-winner Marcus Rashford as “a great player” who will get even better after his side’s 1-0 win against West Ham.
Rashford notched his 100th goal for United with a brilliant first-half header, which extended his side’s unbeaten run in all competitions to eight matches.
The rejuvenated striker is the first United player since Wayne Rooney in 2009 to reach the goalscoring landmark and when asked if he could become an elite player, Ten Hag said: “I think he is already.
“Before you’re 25, to score 100 goals, I think you’re already there, but he won’t be satisfied with that.
“In the end it’s about how many trophies you win with your club and I think he can develop his game even more.”
Erik ten Hag: Even more to come from 'great' Marcus Rashford
The forward scored his 100th goal for Manchester United to see off West Ham.
Real Sociedad vs Man United: latest news
Permutations for tonight, then.
Real Sociedad are top and three points clear so they will obviously stay there with a win or draw.
United are already through as well, but finishing top means they avoid a play-off against a team dropping down from the Champions League.
So: a United win by one goal won’t be enough - La Real will be level on head-to-head but have a better group goal difference.
Two goals or more being the difference in a United win, however, will see them leapfrog their hosts on the night and take top spot.
Real Sociedad vs Man United: latest news
Worth a quick recap on the group stage so far for these sides:
Real Sociedad beat United 1-0 in the opener and are so far a perfect five from five. Omonia Nicosia were dispatched before back-to-back wins over FC Sheriff, while finally Omonia were beaten on home soil too. La Real have conceded just once in the group.
United’s defeat in the opener has been followed by four straight wins, the biggest of which was 3-0 against Sheriff last time out.
Patrice Evra: Cristiano Ronaldo and Erik ten Hag will find solution
Patrice Evra has sympathy with Cristiano Ronaldo’s frustrations at Manchester United but has praised the fairness of new boss Erik ten Hag and insisted the “right solution” between the pair will be found.
United are currently in Spain preparing for Thursday’s Europa League clash with Real Sociedad where top spot in Group E is up for grabs.
Ronaldo is set to lead the line again after doing the same in last weekend’s 1-0 win over West Ham but the 37-year-old has hit the headlines in recent months for issues off the pitch.
He was dropped from the squad to face Chelsea for refusing to come on and storming down the tunnel towards the end of the victory against Tottenham in October in the latest clash between the Portuguese great and his manager.
Patrice Evra: Cristiano Ronaldo and Erik ten Hag will find solution
Cristiano Ronaldo only recently returned to the Man United squad after being suspended for the Chelsea match.
Real Soeciedad vs Man United: Confirmed line-ups
And the hosts’ confirmed line-up too:
Real Sociedad XI: Remiro, Gorosabel, Pacheco, Le Normand, Rico, Merino, Zubimendi, Brais Mendez, Marin, Carlos Fernandez, Sorloth
Real Soeciedad vs Man United: Confirmed line-ups
United’s team news is in and Cristiano Ronaldo starts - as do Donny van de Beek and Casemiro.
Man United XI: De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Eriksen, Fernandes, Van de Beek, Garnacho, Ronaldo
Stormzy launches initiative with Adidas to improve diversity in football
Stormzy is launching a football programme with Adidas for young people of black heritage to enhance and protect diverse representation in the sports industry.
#Merky FC aims to affect change by addressing the lack of diversity off the pitch and providing access to multi-year, paid professional placements.
The collaboration also brings together 10 leading brands including Manchester United, Fulham and Sky Sports to form part of the careers programme, which will start in January 2023.
More details here:
Stormzy launches Merky FC initiative to improve diversity in football
The collaboration brings together 10 leading brands to form part of the careers programme, which will start in January 2023
Man United transfer rumours: Dalot deal and Bellingham target
Jude Bellingham is Man United’s top transfer target for the summer, according to the latest transfer rumours.
There’s also talk over a potential new contract for their in-form right-back Diogo Dalot.
All our latest Premier League transfer rumours round up:
Football rumours: Manchester United to trigger Diogo Dalot extension
Plus, England midfielder Jude Bellingham is understood to be the top transfer target at Old Trafford
Manchester United: Casemiro surprised by Erik ten Hag’s ‘obsession for winning’
Manchester United midfielder Casemiro says Erik ten Hag’s obsession for winning sets him apart from most other top-level managers.
United are beginning to show real progress under former Ajax boss Ten Hag and will bid to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to nine matches in Thursday’s final Europa League group tie against Real Sociedad.
Casemiro, key to United’s improved form since joining from Real Madrid for £70milion in August, played under Carlo Ancelotti and Zinedine Zidane during 13 years at the Bernabeu.
The Brazilian said: “I’ve been in football for quite a while despite being only 30 and his (Ten Hag’s) obsession for winning is what surprised me the most.
“I think he’s got many strengths. We all know it’s a process and we are growing together and we all see that he wants to win.”
More from the midfielder:
Casemiro surprised by Erik ten Hag's 'obsession for winning'
Manchester United are beginning to show real progress under former Ajax boss Ten Hag
