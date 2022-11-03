✕ Close 'Ronaldo's feelings? Don't ask me' Ten Hag ahead of Sociedad showdown

Manchester United travel to Spain with the aim of finishing top of their Europa League group this evening. They need to defeat Real Sociedad by two goals or more to leapfrog the La Liga side and win Group E. If they do so Erik ten Hag’s men will avoid a two legged play-off with one of the demoted Champions League teams and will automatically reach the round of 16.

There is a building wave of momentum surrounding United who are unbeaten in eight games since losing the Manchester derby to City back in early October. The Red Devils have rescued their Europa League campaign with victories over Omonia (twice) and Sheriff Tiraspol whilst defeating West Ham 1-0 in the Premier League at the weekend.

Marcus Rashford scored the winner in that game to bring up his 100th goal for the club and will be keen to continue his good form and push for a place on the plane to the World Cup in a few weeks’ time. This crucial fixture is also one that Cristiano Ronaldo will relish. He has a great record against Sociedad having recorded 15 goals and four assists from 10 appearances against the Spanish club.

Follow all the action as Man Utd take on Real Sociedad in the Europa League: