Manchester United news – latest: Ten Hag’s side draw in Barcelona as takeover deadline nears
The Glazers have named Friday as the deadline for any potential offers
Manchester United is up for sale. The club has been owned by the Glazer family since 2005 but the Americans announced in November last year that they would be putting the club up for sale following years of unrest and fan protests surrounding their ownership.
Today marks the first stage of that process with a soft deadline for potential takeover proposals to be submitted to the Glazers by 10pm GMT alongside a formally registering of any possible bidders interest. The document which will hold the proposal must include a paragraph-long statement from the interested buyer explaining how much of the club they want to own and what their offer is.
At this stage Sir Jim Ratcliffe is the only interested party to publicly announce his interest in taking over Manchester United. He is Britain’s richest man, who also owns French club Nice, and is a boyhood United fan. He confirmed in January he will be making a bid.
On the pitch, Erik ten Hag’s men travelled to Barcelona last night for the first leg of their Europa League play-off game. The host took the lead through Andreas Christiansen’s header before Marcus Rashford equalised and a Jules Kounde own goal but United in front. They couldn’t hold onto that lead though and Raphinha slotted home a lovely curling finish to beat David De Gea and keep the tie delicately poised ahead of the return leg at Old Trafford next week.
Who is interested in buying Man Utd?
Interest from the Middle East is also expected. The emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, is a Man Utd fan and has been suggested as a potential bidder.
However, Qatar Sports Investment (QSI) - the state’s wealth fund that the emir owns - already runs Paris Saint-Germain with a bid therefore unlikely unless the sale of the French club is agreed.
There may be interest from private Qatari investors as well but as The Independent’s Miguel Delaney reports, such a move would likely still require state-level sanctioning and therefore would again be a conflict of interest with the state’s current ownership of PSG.
Saudi Arabian bidders are expected but the state-run Public Investment Fund (PIF) - majority owners of Newcastle United since last year – are unable to be one.
Manchester United takeover deadline
Good morning, welcome to The Independent’s live blog following all the latest updates about the sale of Manchester United as well as reaction from the clubs 2-2 draw with Barcelona in the Europa League last night.
The big story of the day is that the deadline for potential buyers closes at 10pm tonight UK time. That’s a soft deadline set by the Glazer family so other bids could come in further down the line but the current owners want an overall look at the landscape and willingness to purchase the club.
Elsewhere, Erik ten Hag’s men impressed in their away leg of the Europa League play-offs. They had the unenviable task of trying to defeat Barcelona at the Camp Nou last night and almost pulled it off. A match which United dominated for lenghty periods ended in a 2-2 draw as both teams relied on their attacking powerhouses to keep them in the contest.
The second leg will be played next Thursday at Old Trafford and Ten Hag will be quietly confident that his players can get the job done with home crowd advantage.
