Sir Jim Ratcliffe, one of Britain’s richest people, has confirmed he has entered the bidding to buy Manchester United from the Glazer family.

The Ineos chairman, whose wealth in 2020 was estimated at $28.2 billion, is a lifelong football fan from Greater Manchester.

“We have formally put ourselves into the process,” a spokesperson for Ratcliffe told The Times.

Ratcliffe, who turned down the chance to bid for Liverpool, wants to acquire United for under £5bn while the Glazers are thought to value the club at £6bn.

